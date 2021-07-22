Cancel
Apparel

These Versatile Cropped Tanks Are Made for Working Out and Going Out

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago
Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Racerback Tank Tops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like to keep our closets stacked with unique pieces that are guaranteed to make Us stand out, but at the end of the day, we gravitate toward staples on a daily basis. We particularly love crop tops, as they’re the perfect match for a pair of high-waisted jeans or pants — especially in the summer months!

Garments like these tanks from Boao are completely essential. In need of a restock? This four-pack set is one of the most affordable buys on Amazon, and over 26,000 shoppers stand by the quality!

Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Racerback Tank Tops

These tops offer a straightforward, no-frills design. The cropped hem reaches just above the belly button depending on your body type, and the straps curve toward the middle of the back in a classic racerback style. The material these tanks are made from is stretchy and breathable, so you can just imagine how easy they are to wear.

It’s a fashion fact that these tops are ideal for pretty much any activity — from working out, to everyday wear, to a night out with friends! You can team them with a slew of bottoms, particularly any high-waisted styles. They’re also excellent for layering when the fall season arrives, which is a major bonus. We love wearing crop tops with jackets when it’s slightly chilly instead of a short-sleeve or long-sleeve top, so clearly, the styling opportunities are endless.

Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Racerback Tank Tops

Each four-pack comes in a variety of color combinations, but they will all include one black and one white option. As for the other two tops, you can go for neutral shades or brighter hues depending on what you prefer. But here’s the thing: You simply can’t go wrong. It’s wise to have extra tanks on hand, and these will are sure to make a solid addition to your everyday attire.

See it: Get the Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Racerback Tank Tops for prices starting at just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

