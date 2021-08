WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request from a church in Maine to prevent the state from reimposing Covid-related restrictions. Calvary Chapel of Bangor said the rules were the "most severe restrictions in the nation on places of worship," beginning with a ban on gatherings for religious worship, later modified to allow 50 worshipers in the church. The limitations violated its religious freedom while making exceptions for other gatherings, it said.