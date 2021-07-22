Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region STRONG THUNDERSTORM MOVING NORTHEAST NORTH OF HOLBROOK THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Holbrook Summit, or 18 miles west of Malad, moving northeast at 25 MPH. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 MPH, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daniels Reservoir and Holbrook.