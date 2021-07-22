Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin, Tift, Turner by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin; Tift; Turner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IRWIN...TURNER NORTHERN TIFT AND WESTERN BEN HILL COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ashburn, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fitzgerald, Ashburn, Ocilla, Tifton, Mystic, Worth, Sycamore, Rebecca, Amboy, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Inaha, Irwinville, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Irwinville Airport, Abba, Hillsdale and Chula.alerts.weather.gov
