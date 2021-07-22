Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 207 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, west of Supai in the Little Coyote Canyon and National Canyon drainages, down to the Colorado River. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Reservation and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following streams and drainages Havasu Creek, Albers Wash, Sandstone Wash and Little Coyote Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

