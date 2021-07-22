Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning in the Northern portion of the Las Vegas Valley has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for the south and eastern portions of the Las Vegas Valley including Anthem, Green Valley and Henderson.