Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carter; Fallon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Carlyle to near Alzada. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baker, Ekalaka, Alzada, Ridgeway, Webster, Ollie, Medicine Rocks State Park, Belltower, Capitol, Albion, Willard and Mill Iron.