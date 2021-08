The NFL is taking a hard line against players who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and some players are really not happy about it. In a memo to teams on Thursday shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL laid out what the consequences will be for teams that experience breakouts caused by or among unvaccinated players. The NFL will no longer be bending over backward to postpone and reschedule games if one of those breakouts occurs. Teams will be forced to forfeit if the game has to be cancelled, and players on both teams won’t get paid.