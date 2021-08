Nonprofit Reno Black Wall Street has been ramping up its outreach efforts in the community over the past year since its founding in August of 2020. The organization—named in honor of the successful Black community of Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was decimated a century ago during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921—does food drives and teaching in financial literacy, leadership building and credit repair. The group also does youth activities like rock climbing and redistributes donations it receives from the community like books, backpacks and hygiene and school supplies.