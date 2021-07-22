Chase Winovich, Jarrett Stidham among injured Patriots to start training camp on PUP list (report)
Pass rusher Chase Winovich and quarterback Jarrett Stidham are reportedly among those who will start the New England Patriots’ 2021 training camp on the sidelines. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have placed the following players on the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of camp: DT Byron Cowart, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, TE Dalton Keene, ST Brandon King, WR Devin Smith, QB Jarrett Stidham and OLB Chase Winovich.www.masslive.com
