Chase Winovich, Jarrett Stidham among injured Patriots to start training camp on PUP list (report)

By Nick O'Malley
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pass rusher Chase Winovich and quarterback Jarrett Stidham are reportedly among those who will start the New England Patriots’ 2021 training camp on the sidelines. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have placed the following players on the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of camp: DT Byron Cowart, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, TE Dalton Keene, ST Brandon King, WR Devin Smith, QB Jarrett Stidham and OLB Chase Winovich.

Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham undergoes surgery, expected to miss about 12 weeks (report)

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to miss multiple months after reportedly undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the third-year quarterback underwent surgery for a back injury. Rapoport added that Stidham is expected to return in “roughly 12 weeks or so” and that it is not considered a season-ending injury.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham lands on the PUP list with seven others

The Patriots put eight players on the active/physically unable to perform list, per the league wire. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He didn’t appear to suffer an injury during minicamp, but he landed on the list nonetheless less. It’s interesting, considering the Patriots aren’t likely to keep four quarterbacks on the final 53-roster, as Stidham is battling for a spot behind Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.
Chase Winovich, Jonnu Smith, expected to be ready for training camp after missing offseason workouts (report)

The New England Patriots are reportedly getting some good news on the injury front. According to NESN’s Doug Kyed, free-agent addition tight end Jonnu Smith and pass rusher Chase Winovich are both expected to be back for training camp when players report to Gillette Stadium next week. Winovich was absent for minicamp while Smith missed most of minicamp due to injury.
Report: Jarrett Stidham has injury to throwing shoulder, might need surgery

On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Jarrett Stidham on the physically unable to perform list. On Wednesday, they claimed Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers. The latter was a sign that the former won’t be a short-term injury. The backup quarterback began experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back...
Patriots: Jarrett Stidham news could signal end of New England tenure

The New England Patriots are moving into training camp with Cam Newton as the starting quarterback and No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones as the backup. This means that there’s a high likelihood either Brian Hoyer or former fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham will be out of a job. Stidham hasn’t impressed...
Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Set to miss time

Coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that Stidham (shoulder) will "miss a little time" due to his current injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. The Patriots recently placed Stidham on the PUP list due to pain experienced in his shoulder and back, for which the team is reportedly considering surgery. In a corresponding move, New England claimed former Packers quarterback Jacob Dolegala off waivers, giving the team another option, alongside Brian Hoyer, to take reps behind Cam Newton and Mac Jones.
Bill Belichick says Jarrett Stidham will miss some time, Patriots QB reportedly may need shoulder surgery

Most of the conversation in Foxborough this summer is going to center around the quarterback position. Specifically, the talk will be about whether or not first-round rookie Mac Jones can flash enough of his potential throughout training camp and the preseason to unseat Cam Newton as the club's starter to begin the year. As that battle unfolds, there are some other developments elsewhere on New England's quarterback depth chart.
Report: New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham may need surgery

The quarterback competition with the New England Patriots is thought to consist of Cam Newton and Mac Jones. With that being said, third-year player Jarrett Stidham has impressed at times this offseason after struggling in a big way when he saw action during the 2020 season. The team also re-signed veteran Brian Hoyer, however, some think his roster spot is in jeopardy due to his decision to not take the COVID-19 vaccine.
What Jarrett Stidham’s Back Surgery Means For Patriots’ QB Battle

The injury that has prevented Jarrett Stidham from taking part in New England Patriots training camp will sideline the third-year quarterback for the foreseeable future. Stidham underwent back surgery this week and is expected to miss roughly 12 weeks, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That timeline would sideline him until late October.
Patriots: This Jarrett Stidham trade destination feels like best fit

The New England Patriots still haven’t named their starting quarterback for 2021, though that figures to change in a matter of weeks once training camp is over. It’s been widely reported that Cam Newton and No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones will go head-to-head for the starting job at camp and, while Newton’s veteran status would suggest he has the edge in the competition, Jones is going to give him everything he can handle.
Day two of Patriots training camp goes on without backup quarterback Stidham

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Day two of training camp for the New England Patriots is in the books. However, one player was noticeably missing from Thursdays' practice, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. A big shift in the QB rotation as Stidham saw playing time in five games and posted two touchdowns in the...
Jarrett Stidham will reportedly be sidelined for months after recent surgery

Jarrett Stidham won’t be seeing the field any time soon. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Stidham underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a back injury. According to Rapoport, Stidham “should be able to return in 12 weeks,” so he won’t necessarily miss all of the 2021...
Patriots: Was Matt Judon signing key to developing young linebackers?

The New England Patriots’ defense didn’t live up to expectations last season, which prompted the front office to make significant investments through the draft and free agency. Those guys will join a core of exciting young players that includes cornerback JC Jackson, safety Kyle Dugger, edge rushers Chase Winovich and...
Report: Jarrett Stidham Had Successful Back Surgery

The often forgotten quarterback in the room, Jarrett Stidham, has undergone successful back surgery according to Ian Rapoport. Stidham has spent the start of Patriots training camp on the PUP list. In addition, the team recently added Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Green Bay Packers and now we know why. Rapoport added that Stidham could miss up to 12 weeks which would bring us through training camp and the preseason and well into the start of the regular season.
New England Patriots News August 1, Training Camp Notebook

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 8-1, it is great to be talking about the first days of training camp. And seeing fans back in the stands was great. The happiest of birthdays to our friend from across the pond Clare Cooper aka @Clazzyclare on Twitter. Enjoy the day!
