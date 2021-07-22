Saratoga Results Thursday July 22nd, 2021
7th-$35,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.880, 58.650, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.330. Winner: B F, 3, by Twirling Candy-Wild About Sonny. Scratched: Gagliano, Nicky Scissors. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Chloe Rose118924-12-½1-½1-3¾J. Castellano4.30. Red Pepper Grill118687-26-24-1½2-½J. Lezcano8.50. Traffic Lane118813-1½1-12-33-¾I. Ortiz, Jr.3.85. Quantitativbreezin124555-2½4-1½3-½4-½M. Franco2.10. Bustinmygroove110478-1½7-½5-15-2½O. Hernandez Moreno14.50.
