Saratoga Results Thursday July 22nd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

7th-$35,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.880, 58.650, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.330. Winner: B F, 3, by Twirling Candy-Wild About Sonny. Scratched: Gagliano, Nicky Scissors. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Chloe Rose118924-12-½1-½1-3¾J. Castellano4.30. Red Pepper Grill118687-26-24-1½2-½J. Lezcano8.50. Traffic Lane118813-1½1-12-33-¾I. Ortiz, Jr.3.85. Quantitativbreezin124555-2½4-1½3-½4-½M. Franco2.10. Bustinmygroove110478-1½7-½5-15-2½O. Hernandez Moreno14.50.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Thursday July 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sweet Piper (L), 118V. Rodriguez3-3-4Rhea Pennella6/1. 2Who's Your Daddy (L), 118G. Larrosa2-5-5Diana McClure2/1. 3Bronx Princess (L), 118J. Marrero7-6-7Lofflin Downie20/1. 4Erica Jane (L), 118J. Rivera6-9-8M. Boggs10/1. 5Sho U Right (M), 118K. Trotman6-8-xMark Shanley5/2. 6U R the Lucky One (L), 124A. Rios-Conde5-6-7Adam Ingram8/1. 7Speeding Ticket (L), 118C....
AnimalsTimes Union

Swiss Skydiver chasing history on Saturday at Saratoga

The lady is ready to take on the boys. Four-year-old filly Swiss Skydiver, who already has shown she can beat colts, will get another chance Saturday when she runs in the Grade I, $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. She had her final tune-up for that chore Sunday...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 8/1/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
SportsPost-Star

Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

1ST RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $55,000. 1A Congrats for Glory;Javier Castellano;Thomas Bush;6-1 4 Camouflaged Kisser;John Velazquez;Keith O’Brien;15-1 5 Uncle Mo’sCat;Joel Rosario;Wayne Potts;8-1 6 River Redemption;Benjamin Hernandez;Nick Zito;12-1 7 Isabella’s Dream;David Cohen;Matthew O’Connor;20-1 8 Chevauchee;Heman Harkie;John Pregman;30-1 9 Rye Runner;Dylan Davis;Thomas Albertrani;12-1 10...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Results Sunday August 1st, 2021

5th-$52,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 47.290, 1:10.430, 1:22.610, 00.000, 1:34.960. Exchange Day118321-hd1-hd2-½2-13-1½R. Maragh27.70. Bright Devil120632-12-21-hd4-64-8¼M. Vasquez2.60. Todaystheday118445-15-1½665-2L. Panici12.90. Boca Guy118564-½4-hd5-1½5-1½6C. Torres18.40. 2 (1)Fulmini6.202.802.40. 3 (2)Kartano2.402.10. 4 (3)Exchange Day5.80. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-2-3/4/8/13/14-5-2) 5 Correct Paid $539.05 , 4 Correct Paid...
Animalsthepressboxlts.com

Frost Or Frippery Is 2020 Claiming Crown Horse of the Year

Steve Landers calls Frost Or Frippery “as hard-hitting a horse” as he’s ever owned. There’s no better example than the gelding’s nose victory in the $75,000 Claiming Crown Kent Stirling Memorial Iron Horse. That day, the 7-year-old was shut off and had to check hard heading into the first turn, got shuffled back on the far turn, rallied to take the lead 70 yards out, then held on by mere inches.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Work Tab for Sunday, Aug. 1: Binoculars Focused On Soothsay, Gamine, Flagstaff, Dennis’ Moment & Others

(Dennis’ Moment / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (Soothsay after winning the G3 Indiana Oaks / Photos by Gene McLean) We are back looking at the daily workout schedule from around the country. Every day (Some days?), we scour the work tabs at racetracks all over the country. We are looking for workouts that may be of interest and helpful to you — as both race fans and handicappers. Some of the horses we will be tracking, you will know. Some of them, you may not know — as of yet.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Emerald Downs Results Sunday August 1st, 2021

1st-$4,600, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:83.110. Winner: B F, 2, by Fast Prize Cartel-Ss Calendar Girl. Scratched: Hop Town Cartel. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Apolinaria Prize120232-21-½1-nk 1.10. Empowered to Prosper120511-hd2-2½2-2½N. Ramirez1.30. Uncle Shine124623-½3-½3-1¼L. Gonzalez7.40. Sonoras Death Row122144-14-1½4-1¼J. Lopez5.50. Set the...
New Cumberland, WVMorning Journal

Field set for Saturday’s W.V. Derby

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Mr. Wireless, who recently captured the $300,000 Indiana Derby, and Bourbonic, winner of the $750,000 Wood Memorial Stakes in early April, are among the seven horses entered in the $500,000, Grade III West Virginia Derby, which will have its 51strunning Saturday at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort.
Saratoga Springs, NYPost-Star

Essential Quality wins Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality is still the horse to beat at Saratoga this summer, but he had to work hard for his latest victory. The 3-year-old edged out Keepmeinmind to win the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Essential Quality, the Belmont Stakes winner, has won seven of eight career starts, losing only in the Kentucky Derby.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday August 2nd, 2021

6th-$7,613, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.000, 50.200, 1:16.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.000. Captain John122544-2½3-½1-hd1-¾L. Nelson15.105.703.406.55. Takinthenitetrain1223676-3½2-12-3¼N. Stephenson4.703.204.55. Big Rocket Man122633-½4-24-2½3-2¾A. Whitehall3.605.20. The Odds R Even122221-11-½3-34-2R. Mangalee4.15. New York Proud124775-½5-hd5-hd5-1¾S. Chickeness25.50. Two Terms122452-12-16-36-2¾S. Muir1.95. Chargeafortune124116-2777N. Austin4.15. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/4-6-6) 3 Correct...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jackie's Warrior comes up a winner in Amsterdam

Aug. 2—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jackie's Warrior was a big winner in Sunday's Grade II Amsterdam at Saratoga Race Course. Jackie's Warrior won by 7 1/4 lengths in a rain-soaked track, covering the 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.46. Drain the Clock was second, followed by Crowded Trade. Joel Rosario won his...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes: Lexitonian

(Lexitonian pulls upset in G1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes / Photo by Chelsea Durand & Courtesy of NYRA) Calumet Farm homebred Lexitonian dueled Special Reserve from the top of the stretch and kicked away in the final sixteenth as the 34-1 longshot captured Saturday’s Grade 1, $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt by a half length at Saratoga Race Course.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-4-Add

4th_$15,650, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Off 6:06. Time 1:41.38. Fast. Scratched_Charlita. Also Ran_Spin Class, Dominant Stranger, Treasure the Storm, Prairie Citizen, La Reina Del Norte, Moms Love, Estellina. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $128.15. Daily Double (6-9) paid $196.20. Exacta (9-11) paid $85.80. $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-7-6) paid $123.88. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-7) paid $87.95.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Hastings Park

1st_$40,071, stk, 3 & 4YO F, 1 1/16mi, hazy. Off 5:03. Time 1:43.36. Fast. Exactor (2-1) paid $3.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Monday August 2nd, 2021

2nd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 46.870, 1:11.680, 1:37.590, 00.000, 1:41.460. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Bellows120445-24-hd4-½2-½1-noG. Rodriguez17.208.204.607.60. Being There120164-hd5-1½6-1½3-12-hdG. Lagunes7.805.006.10. Eastport123633-11-1½1-1½1-13-2¼J. Davila3.002.60. Appraised120211-½2-hd2-hd4-24-¾A. Serpa2.90. Super Echelon120356-76-25-15-15-4A. Ramgeet8.10. Ry's Revenge120777776-46-10¼J. Leon2.50. Ticket to Alaska118522-hd3-13-½77L. Hernandez23.50. Daily Double (2-4) paid $44.20; Perfecta (4-1)...

