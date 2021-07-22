Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Exxon refinery workers put off decision to schedule contract offer vote -union official

BEAUMONT, Texas July 22 (Reuters) - Workers at an Exxon Mobil Texas refinery on Thursday put off considering a vote on the company’s contract proposal as a lock-out neared its fourth month, a union official said.

About 650 United Steelworkers union (USW) members were locked out of Exxon’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lubricant oil plant on May 1. More than three-quarters of the about 350 members at a meeting on Thursday decided against scheduling a vote on the offer for at least two weeks, said people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

