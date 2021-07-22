Exxon refinery workers put off decision to schedule contract offer vote -union official

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Aug 3 (Reuters) - Traders left U.S. Treasury yields little changed on Tuesday as they awaited economic data, reinforcing a divergence between bond and equity price trends. Even as stock markets have been fired up by strong corporate earnings, the benchmark 10-year yield sagged below 1.2% on Monday and was at 1.1722% on Tuesday afternoon, unchanged for the session. The trading maintained the note's steady trek down from this year's high yield of 1.776% reached March 30. "Stocks and bonds have been living two separate lives over the past few months," said Padhraic Garvey, head of research for ING Americas. Traditionally the rush into Treasuries would signal economic pessimism, but bond-buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks has made the significance of lower yields "hard to decipher," he said. Upcoming economic data, including Friday's closely watched jobs report, could provide investors with clearer signals. Fed leaders are hashing out just how quickly to end crisis-era policies. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the COVID-19 pandemic might have pushed the United States into a volatile era of stronger growth and better productivity, but also higher interest rates and faster inflation. Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income for CIBC Private Wealth Management, said the Treasury market's steadiness suggested investors are prepared for the Fed to act. "It seems like the market is ready for a taper," he said. Wall Street's main indexes rose on gains in Apple Inc and healthcare stocks, even though concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus took some shine off an upbeat corporate earnings season. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.192%, up from its record low of -1.214% reached Monday. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.37%, little changed from the day before. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 100 basis points, about a basis point lower than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was roughly unchanged at 0.1722%. August 3 Tuesday 3:39PM New York / 1939 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.007 Two-year note 99-232/256 0.1722 -0.004 Three-year note 100-42/256 0.319 -0.003 Five-year note 99-226/256 0.6489 -0.001 Seven-year note 100-94/256 0.9456 -0.001 10-year note 104-44/256 1.1722 0.000 20-year bond 108-80/256 1.7509 -0.005 30-year bond 112-32/256 1.844 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.25 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by David Holmes and Richard Chang)