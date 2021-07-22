Man of Steel Was the Result of Writer's Block on The Dark Knight Rises Screenwriter Says

One of the most unique comics of the past year is headed to the big screen — and now we know who will bringing its story to life. On Thursday, a new report announced that Brightburn and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island's Brian and Mark Gunn will be penning the screenplay for The Kaiju Score, an adaptation of the AfterShock Comics title of the same name. The comic series, which began publishing in November of last year, hails from James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and artist Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol). The adaptation, which was first announced in August of last year will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, along with Tony Shaw, and AfterShock Comics' Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer.