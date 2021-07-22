Cancel
Man of Steel Was the Result of Writer's Block on The Dark Knight Rises Screenwriter Says

By Kofi Outlaw
Cover picture for the articleThe era of DC movies in the early 2010s has now become an infamous nexus point in the franchise's history. Christopher Nolan's imprint on the Batman movie franchise had taken the world by storm after The Dark Knight in 2008, and many saw Nolan as the architect of an entire DC Movie Universe to rival what Kevin Feige was building over at Marvel Studios. That vision was fostered when Nolan stepped out of Batman's Universe to help David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder shape the Superman franchise. Now we're learning just how writer's block on The Dark Knight Rises ended up giving birth to Man of Steel.

