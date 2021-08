Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp has sadly succumbed to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. Last weekend, Knapp was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorist near his home in Danville, California. The driver reportedly swerved into the bike lane and hit Knapp, then tried to render aid after hitting him. Police said the unidentified person is cooperating with authorities and that a preliminary investigation did not find drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.