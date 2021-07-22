Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

COVID-19 surge begins to impact long-term care residents

By Katie LaGrone
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKYDf_0b53iOUa00

Here we go again

Florida’s long-term care facilities, once the prime target of the deadliest impacts to the COVID-19 virus, are now beginning to feel the pain of its latest wave.

“It’s concerning but we know what we need to do,” said Kristin Knapp, spokesperson for the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s leading nursing home association. Knapp said a recent surge in COVID-19 cases around the state is being felt inside nursing homes. In some facilities, COVID wings are returning while in facilities in communities with high positivity rates, visitation is being modified.

Cases surge statewide

In just the last month, positive COVID-19 cases around the state quadrupled with community hospitalizations up in some areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control , as of Thursday, July 22, there were 12,467 positive cases reported, the most since Jan. 21 of this year.

Many communities are also reporting more hospitalizations. The majority of cases appear to be people infected with the more contagious delta variant. Recently, the White House reported one in every five new COVID-19 cases reported was diagnosed in Florida.

Inside long-term care centers, the race is on to keep the caseload down.

“We don’t want to go backward, our main focus remains on keeping our residents safe and keeping our staff protected,” Knapp said.

Infection controls remain in place. Staff is still required to wear masks and screening is taking place. In some facilities, testing of staff is taking place twice a week instead of monthly, if community cases are up.

Knapp said the uptick in facility cases is minimal at this point with newly infected residents or staff reporting mild or no symptoms at all. It’s unclear if the majority of new cases in long-term care involve residents or staff.

Where’s the data?

Earlier this summer, Florida’s Department of Health stopped publishing the number of cases and deaths involving residents and staff in long-term care centers because infection rates were so low. It’s unknown if the state department will start publishing data again now that cases are back on the rise. Emails to the agency’s press inbox went unanswered by the time this article was published.

While federal data makes some information available, it is not as detailed as state data and does not break down cases by county or by the facility.

What’s next for long-term care?

Most residents in long-term care centers across Florida are fully vaccinated but most staff have not agreed to take the shot. Less than half of long-term care workers are vaccinated in Florida, representing among the lowest long-term staff vaccine rates nationwide, according to a report issued by the AARP .

Couple low vaccine rates, increased cases with a worker shortage crisis that has become so bad some centers are halting new admissions, the industry is facing a triple threat.

As a result, any talk of mandating vaccines for long-term staff isn’t even an option.

“I think it would be very difficult to mandate something that could potentially prevent people from considering long-term care as a place to work. That is just something we can’t afford right now,” said Knapp.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, a public health policy expert at the University of South Florida, warns the surge in cases might not prove to be as scary as it sounds for those in long-term care. He also believes policy changes are unlikely to change unless death counts among long-term care residents increase.

“Those people in the nursing home will be exposed to some positive people and they will get sick, hopefully, they’ll be mild. We don’t know enough yet, that’s the problem. The virus surprises us all the time,” Wolfson said.

For now, families are being advised to be careful, continue wearing their masks during visitations, and, if you’re not already, get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Care#Covid 19#Covid#The White House#Department Of Health#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
AARP
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Miami

Surge Of COVID-19 Infections For Unvaccinated People Is Only Beginning, Experts Warn

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – With the recent increase of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, health experts and officials expect the surge to worsen as long as large segments of the country remain unvaccinated. “We will see this big, steep acceleration,” Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director for the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday. “As bad as things are right now in the South, they are about to get worse for lots of unvaccinated individuals.” Officials in Southern states, where vaccination rates have generally lagged other parts of...
MedicalXpress

How can the world adapt to COVID-19 in the long term?

As the acute phase of the pandemic passes, COVID-19 will remain with us as an endemic disease—still around, but a manageable threat. What does this mean, and what must we do to stop it from erupting again?. Even with successful vaccination programs, we can't expect to completely eradicate COVID-19 from...
Health ServicesPosted by
Kiplinger

Plan Now for Long-Term Care

In early June, a 102-year-old South Carolina woman made headlines with her secret to a long life: minding her own business. While most of us probably won’t live that long (or resist the temptation to be nosy), modern medicine has increased the likelihood that we’ll live well into our nineties. But living longer also raises a daunting question: Will you need long-term care, and if so, how will you pay for it?
CancerNews-Medical.net

$40 million multi-year study to examine long-term impacts of COVID-19 and MIS-C

Up to 2,000 children and young adults will be enrolled in a study from Children's National Hospital in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) that will examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) after these patients have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
Mecosta, MIbigrapidsnews.com

What Is a long term care ombudsman?

You’ve likely heard of a Long Term Care Ombudsman (LTCO), but aren’t quite sure what this role does. The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program got its start in 1972. Today, there is an ombudsman program operating in every state across the US. These programs work to resolve problems related to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy