Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Margot Robbie Had a Cardboard Cutout of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Costar John Cena in Her Room for 2 Years

By Miranda Siwak
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago

From fan to costar! Before Margot Robbie and John Cena teamed up in The Suicide Squad, they had a surprising history together.

During a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, July 21 — alongside guest host Anthony Anderson and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn — the Birds of Prey actress, 31, confessed her former fandom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V52p9_0b53hHHI00
John Cena and Margot Robbie on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ABC/Randy Holmes

“I watched WWE when I was growing up; when I was a kid I loved The Undertaker,” Robbie said in the interview. “And then obviously, when I was a teenager, I kind of stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena, so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out of John Cena in his bedroom.”

That’s right, Robbie’s boyfriend at the time had purchased a life-size cutout of the 44-year-old F9 actor. So, every night when she went to bed, Cena was there to watch over her.

“So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room,” she added, explains that seeing his 2-D face in the corner of the room would startle her if she woke up in the middle of the night. “And then I’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s just John Cena, it’s OK.’”

When the costars first met, Robbie was initially wary about revealing her former passions to the former wrestler yet ended up spilling the beans some “five seconds into meeting him.”

After the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood star told the story, she explained, “Now I know that there’s very little to weird out this guy!”

Anderson, 50, then brought out a gift for the action star after hearing about the costars’ history: A cardboard cut-out of Robbie as Harley Quinn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvLVK_0b53hHHI00
James Gunn, John Cena, and Margot Robbie on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ABC/Randy Holmes

“You also have to sleep with that in your room for two years,” Robbie jokingly said. “Just to level the playing field,” to which Cena nonchalantly agreed.

During the segment, the director, 54, revealed his own history with the Black-ish alum. Gunn explained that when he wrote the Scooby-Doo movies in the early 2000s, Anderson was brought in to read for a few of the characters.

“I wanted to congratulate you on your success because we haven’t seen each other in 20 years,” Anderson remarked.

The actors star in Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad alongside Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Taika Waititi and Viola Davis, which is slated for release on August 6.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
John Cena
Person
Anthony Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Cardboard#Costar#Undertaker#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

WWE star John Cena and popular actress Margot Robbie are set to be featured in James Gunn’s upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. The two stars recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Robbie revealed her connection with Cena long before they became co-stars. The Rock First WWE Match In 2021 Revealed?
MoviesMovieWeb

Dua Lipa, John Cena, Henry Cavill & More Join Matthew Vaughn's All-Star Spy Movie Argylle

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn will be at the helm of a new action spy (hopefully) franchise film Argylle. It will be an all star cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as British pop sensation and Grammy winning popstar Dua Lipa in her acting debut. She will also be creating original music for the title track and score. Talk about a jackpot cast!
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Margot Robbie needs 'a break' from Harley Quinn after 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad will invade theaters (and HBO Max) on Aug. 6, and that may be the last time fans see Harley Quinn for a while. Margot Robbie debuted as Harley in 2016's Suicide Squad and continued embodying the villainess in Birds of Prey (2020) and now The Suicide Squad. In other words, the relationship between actress and psychotic character has been intense.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals WB Told Him Harley Quinn Didn't Have to Be in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The DC Extended Universe has long struggled with cohesiveness but there is hope that James Gunn's arrival will allow the franchise to finally thrive and flourish after years of failing to click with its fanbase as well as critics. Gunn's jaw-dropping DCEU signing is seen by many as a game-changer and his Marvel resume pretty much speaks for itself. Early reviews are in for The Suicide Squad and they've been generally positive, pretty much proving that Warner Bros. made the right call to have Gunn on board.
WWEbleedingcool.com

But Would John Cena Be Willing to Wrestle in His Peacemaker Costume?

With The Suicide Squad set to premiere next month and spinoff series Peacemaker on its way to HBO Max to kick off the new year, writer/director James Gunn and star John Cena have spent a lot of time together and have gotten to know each other pretty well. In fact, well enough for Gunn to realize that Cena really likes wearing his Peacemaker costume. We're talking really likes it. Like, appears-on-a-dozen-talk-shows-and-watches-TV-in-it. In a previous back-n-forth he had with Gunn, Cena admitted to helping himself to a few of the costumes and as we mentioned in a previous post, it kinda got us thinking "Holy crap, is John Cena so busy that he doesn't have time to have a wardrobe so he dresses in whatever's available from the project he's working on?"
MovieWeb

Margot Robbie Has No Idea When She'll Play Harley Quinn Again: I Need a Break

Margot Robbie has no idea when fans will see her back in the role of Harley Quinn, but she's just as intrigued as they are to see what happens next with the fan favorite character. Debuting as Harley in David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016, Robbie later reprised the role for the 2020 spinoff Birds of Prey. In August, Robbie will be back on the big screen for her third time playing the supervillain in James Gunn's newest movie The Suicide Squad.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn to Date New

Margot Robbie Updates: After participating in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie expresses her wish to see Harley Quinn date new gentlemen in the DC Extended Universe. The fan-favorite character initially appeared in the DC universe as a sidekick to the Joker in Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s Batman: The Animated Series. Still, her popularity skyrocketed and carried over into the pages of the comics.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reacts to Movie’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and the early reviews for the DC movie have been exceptional. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "the exhilarating and emotional blockbuster that DC deserves." Many of the film's cast and crew have been reacting to the positive reviews, including director James Gunn. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to share the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows John Cena Getting His “Pits Dampened”

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in August, and it's clear the folks who worked on the movie had a fun time. John Cena, who also just wrapped filming the movie's HBO Max spin-off, Peacemaker, is obsessed with his costume, wearing it to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. While Cena presumably spends a good portion of The Suicide Squad movie in his beloved costume, it's not the only interesting thing about his look in the movie. In fact, director James Gunn took to Instagram yesterday to show a video of Cena on set getting his "pits dampened."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Passionately Kiss At ‘Suicide Squad’ LA Premiere — Photos

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh posed for gorgeous photos and flaunted PDA on the red carpet of ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere as they wore fun and colorful outfits. John Cena, 44, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh didn’t hide their love for each other when they showed up dressed to impress to the premiere of his latest film, The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 2! The WWE star shared a passionate kiss with the dark-haired beauty as he wore the same red, blue, and white superhero outfit he wears in the movie. She also wowed in a colorful striped metallic dress and strappy black heels.
MoviesCNET

The Suicide Squad blasting into theaters, HBO Max a day early, on Aug. 5

As Americans start heading back to movie theaters, director James Gunn is delivering a gift. His Suicide Squad movie, which was scheduled to premiere Aug. 6, is coming out one day early. Gunn tweeted Friday that the film now will arrive on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 5, which also happens to be Gunn's 55th birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy