Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Rules You Must Follow To Enter Canada from Idaho

By Michelle Heart
Posted by 
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Canada announced that they're almost ready to welcome back American tourists for the first time in over 16 months. Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the border between the United States and Canada, Idahoans could drive into British Columbia through two different entry points: Porthill and Eastport. You haven't been able to make the crossing for non-essential travel since March 2020, but that changes next month.

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 3

104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
City
Eastport, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Porthill#Americans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Education
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

Travel to Canada: what are the accepted vaccines to enter the country

At the moment all flights from abroad are only authorized to land in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. But, as of August 9, it will expand to nine the number of airports that international travelers will be able to reach. Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton air terminals will be added.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada in August

STATEWIDE — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

Following the Rules Whilst on the Road

Whenever you’re looking to travel, it’s always worthwhile to do a little due diligence and read up ahead of time – whether looking at cultural differences, looking at the most recommended locations to visit or things that you’d be better off avoiding – a question that’s often asked with this however is in regard to rules that are often regarded as quite strict, are they something to be followed to the book or is there a little leeway? We’ll take a look at whether or not following rules whilst on the road could hurt your experience, or if it’s worth staying on the safer side of things to avoid any potential issues on your journey.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho Gov. Little calls for reopening borders with Canada

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week touted his call, along with two other governors and two Canadian province premiers, for “normal movement” to be restored across the U.S.-Canadian border. However, Little’s Tuesday news release, noting a letter he and the other governors and premiers sent on July 23,...
Sportssportswar.com

Thank you Canada

I remember being confused about the winter games in Lillehammer coming only -- Hokie CPA 08/02/2021 09:31AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Food Rule You Should Follow In Chile

Sitting down to munch on a plate of pasta or fries shouldn't be a difficult or terrifying ordeal, yet the confusion surrounding restaurant dress codes, the sometimes excessive amount of cutlery, and how much money to leave as a tip can often be mind boggling. Dining in other countries presents...
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal court has temporarily halted a northern Idaho logging project in grizzly bear habitat following a lawsuit contending the U.S. Forest Service violated environmental laws. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Friday in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and issued...
wrangellsentinel.com

Federal judge says cruise ships must follow COVID rules

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations as burdensome. The one-paragraph decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.

Comments / 3

Community Policy