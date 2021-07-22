Cancel
City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho Just Got Bigger

By Benito Baeza
 12 days ago
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Rocks National Reserve increased in size now that private land has become part of the reserve near Almo, Idaho. The National Park Service announced the acquisition of 22.2 acres of private property, known as the Gibson property, within the reserve boundaries. "Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve said in a prepared statement. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands." Keck said the only thing the public cannot do within the new addition is camp, which is only allowed in designated, numbered, campsites within the reserve. The new addition is located between Register Rock and Elephant Rock.

