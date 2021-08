Florida’s latest surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the super-contagious Delta variant, is prompting local governments to reconsider their mask policies. Leaders of the Broward County school district had expected to lift a mask mandate for the upcoming academic year, but, facing the new onslaught of the virus, the school board voted earlier this week to keep it in place. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded swiftly with a threat to call a special legislative session to stop Broward and other districts from mandating masks. Then he said he planned to take care of it with an executive order.