Unreleased Nas Freestyle Dissing Tupac Shakur Surfaces – Listen
Before Nas’ infamous lyrical feud with Jay-Z, the Queensbridge, N.Y. MC had to deliver some ether bars to Tupac Shakur. A 25-year-old freestyle featuring Nas called “Real Niggas” has surfaced online last month, but appears to have began making its rounds on the net today (July 22). On the song, the Grammy Award-winning rhymer is spitting lyrical darts at Tupac in what appears in response to the late rapper’s East Coast diss track “Hit ’Em Up.”www.xxlmag.com
