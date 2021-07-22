Unreleased Nas Freestyle Dissing Tupac Shakur Surfaces – Listen

You heard it right. Diddy wants you to know he didn't wake up one day and to his surprise he was a rapper, singer, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur and mogul. He started how most do, at the bottom. He was an intern at New York's Uptown Records. He worked his way up to talent director, and before long he was helping develop Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. But before he was Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, he was a young man named Sean Combs, living rough on the outskirts of Harlem. He literally had his wake up call to do something about it.