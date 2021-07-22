Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Unreleased Nas Freestyle Dissing Tupac Shakur Surfaces – Listen

By Trent Fitzgerald
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before Nas’ infamous lyrical feud with Jay-Z, the Queensbridge, N.Y. MC had to deliver some ether bars to Tupac Shakur. A 25-year-old freestyle featuring Nas called “Real Niggas” has surfaced online last month, but appears to have began making its rounds on the net today (July 22). On the song, the Grammy Award-winning rhymer is spitting lyrical darts at Tupac in what appears in response to the late rapper’s East Coast diss track “Hit ’Em Up.”

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 7

XXL Mag

XXL Mag

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Tupac
Person
Nas
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Freestyles#Timbs#Benz#Unreleased Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PetsMovieWeb

Diddy Claims Waking Up with 15 Roaches on His Face Inspired His Hustle and Drive

You heard it right. Diddy wants you to know he didn't wake up one day and to his surprise he was a rapper, singer, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur and mogul. He started how most do, at the bottom. He was an intern at New York's Uptown Records. He worked his way up to talent director, and before long he was helping develop Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. But before he was Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, he was a young man named Sean Combs, living rough on the outskirts of Harlem. He literally had his wake up call to do something about it.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Filmed Getting Into Altercation With Woman Outside Of Miami Club

Trick Daddy was a prominent rapper in the late ’90s/early 200os with Billboard Hot 100 hits such as “I’m A Thug” and “Let’s Go” featuring Twista and Lil Jon. But over the past two decades, his career has morphed into DUI arrests and social media fights with The Beyhive but not much music.
CelebritiesJezebel

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Not Asking Jack Harlow to Go Gay-for-Pay When He Had the Chance

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does? I also have to answer: no!
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Cassidy Releases Tory Lanez Diss Song ‘Perjury’: Listen

Cassidy has put out a diss song aimed at Tory Lanez called ‘Perjury’. Many of you might think this is out of nowhere but there’s a backstory. Tory recently stopped by Funk Flex show on Hot 97 to deliver a five-minute freestyle over Cassidy’s classic track ‘I’m a Hustla’ but Cassidy wasn’t happy as he thought Tory stole some bars from one of his older freestyles.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Reps His Label With Blinding Young Money Chain

If there's one thing that rappers love, it's their chains. And being that Lil Wayne has long taken pride in his reputation as "the best rapper alive," at least in the eyes of some, it's only fitting that his collection features some truly stunning pieces. Now, Weezy has added what may very well be his finest piece yet, brought to life by Elliot Eliantte and representing the dynasty he unleashed upon the game.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 & Mysonne Exchange Fiery Words Over 6ix9ine Interview

The anticipated conversation between Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine facilitated by Akademiks has finally happened, but not everyone is receiving the news well. 6ix9ine has become Hip Hop's pariah following his testimony against former Nine Trey associates, but that hasn't stopped the New York rapper from returning to the industry, working with artists like Nicki Minaj and Akon, and making his way back onto the charts.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Nas' 2Pac diss track has surfaced, 25 years later

In a plot twist we couldn't have predicted, an unreleased song from Nas entitled "Real N****s" has surfaced and it's an apparent diss to Tupac. Though the two rappers settled their differences prior to Pac's death in 1996, "Real N****s" takes a shot at Pac midway through. Nas raps, "From tube-socks in Timbs to blue rocks and Benz / Who got the ends, the type of n**** 2Pac pretends / To all n****s who shine, guess who got revenge / I won’t showboat, my flow choke you."
Celebritiesat40.com

Drake Finds Old Laptop With Unreleased Music

Could the world be in store for some unreleased Drake songs?. Earlier this week, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram Story to share that he recently found an old laptop from his Nothing Was The Same era. “I wonder what music is on here,” Drake captioned a photo showing his...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Scarface Reveals He Had Nas Rewrite A Verse Because Of Jay-Z Diss

In a matter of weeks, we got two collaborations including back-to-back verses from Jay-Z and Nas. Once was on DJ Khaled's new album and the other, on DMX's posthumous album Exodus. A decade and a half prior, no one would've ever expected either of them to be on the same track together. Their intense feud throughout the 2000s is remembered as one of the most iconic beefs in hip-hop. However, bipartisan collaborators took a risk when working with either party.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lupe Fiasco Releases Freestyle Over Jadakiss’ ‘We Gonna Make It’ — Listen

Lupe Fiasco’s name has been in the headlines a lot recently due to his back and forth with Royce 5’9″. The pair exchanged a song each and while Royce’s was more so addressing an entire situation with jabs here and there, Lupe’s was an all out diss track. You can listen to it here. While the situation is unfortunate and I wish the pair could still do the podcast together, I didn’t know if we would ever hear Lupe put a diss record out, so it was nice to hear that as a fan at least.
Musicthisis50.com

Cam Wallace ft Wiz Khalifa – “Retail” Remix Official Video

Capitalizing off the success of the song’s audio, Cam Wallace and Wiz Khalifa deliver the Jaimar Viray-directed visual to “Retail (Remix).” The HD-clip finds the pair surrounded by an assortment of melanated models in the latest designer fashion, while they take turns rapping their respective verses in style. [Photo Credit: Brandon Lua]
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Reveal ‘King’s Disease 2’ Tracklist

After landing his first-ever GRAMMY for King’s Disease, Nas announced that the sequel to the 2020 album will arrive on August 6, once again produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy. “We’re back in business!” Nas said. Nas has now shared the tracklist to King’s Disease II, which has arguably more...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Eminem's First Rap Collab: Twitter Reacts

Nas has officially unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming album King's Disease II, due out for release this coming Friday, August 6th. Executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy, who worked closely on the original King's Disease, the project features a decent number of guest appearances from Ms. Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Blxst, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, EPMD, and -- in a surprising turn, Eminem.
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: BIG 30 Talks Upcoming Project, Working With Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane + More

21-year old Memphis artist, BIG30 –unloads casual threats and bleak aphorisms with a concussive force that’s beginning to reverberate through the industry. He delivered a crazy verse on Pooh Shiesty’s 2021 single “Neighbors” giving him his first RIAA Gold certification without even releasing his own project. For the man born Rodney Lamont Wright, Jr., the idea of a rap career was fairly new, even if music was always a part of his upbringing. Raised in a rough part of Memphis, he recalls the sounds of Willy Hutchinson, David Ruffin, Betty Wright, and other bluesy musicians echoing around the walls of his household. For her part, his mom would also play songs from crunk icons Lil Scrappy and Lil Jon, and soon, 30 listened to artists like Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, and Yo Gotti.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Singer Mahalia Talks Sampling Cam’ron’s Song ‘Oh Boy,’ Her Introduction to Hip-Hop and More

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. The daughter of two musicians, 23-year-old U.K. R&B singer Mahalia’s life has always been colored by sound. Signing with Asylum Records U.K. at age 13, Mahalia has been off and running since catching her big break in 2019, with her debut album, Love and Compromise. With her 2021 single “Jealous” featuring Rico Nasty on the airwaves, Mahalia talked to XXL about her career, learning about hip-hop from her brothers and her Cam’ron screensaver.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe & Anitta Star in 2021 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue

The 2021 issue of the magazine, which launched online on Monday (July 19), also features pop and R&B singer Tinashe and Latin pop star Anitta in its pages. The "Savage" rapper is one of three cover stars this year, aside from the No. 1 ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka and model-actress Leyna Bloom, the first transgender cover model in the 58 installments of SI Swimsuit and the first trans person of color featured in the magazine.

Comments / 7

Community Policy