Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chaffee County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

SALIDA, Colo. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Chaffee County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Chaffee County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. The regional purchasing group connects local governments...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain#Arkansas River Valley#Salida#Prweb#Public Affairs#Chaffee County Government#Http Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy