Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Canadian Tree Planter Smashes World Record for Most Trees Planted in 24 hours

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 11 days ago

HIGH LEVEL, AB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - In the pre-dawn hours of July 18th, Antoine Moses, a 22-year-old Canadian tree planter, set new world record for planting 23,060 trees in 24 hours straight - a tree on average every 3.75 seconds. Two Canadian tree planters, Antoine Moses from Blue...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Planting#Canadian#Planters#Ab#Cnw#Blue Collar Silviculture#Tolko Industries#Guinness World Records#C02#Bgpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Canada
Related
Agriculturesouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Bradford Pear Trees Will Be Added to the State Plant Pest List in 2024

It is not and will not be illegal to have Bradford pears growing in your yard. However, they are now on the State Plant Pest list and beginning October first, two thousand twenty-four, nurseries will no longer sell Bradford pears or any other cultivar of the invasive flowering pear, Pyrus calleryanna. Seeds from China were originally brought to the United States to serve as rootstock to help the edible pear industry survive a terrible tree disease. Fields with mature trees from these seeds just sat around for decades until someone noticed that one particular tree flowered profusely, had beautiful fall color, perfect round shape, no thorns, and grew like a weed. This tree was named Bradford Pear and it was self-infertile so produced no viable seeds. Sadly, the story does not stop there.
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

The organization planting millions of trees in old coal mines

A nonprofit called Green Forests Work plants trees on land once used for coal mining. It wants to restore ecosystems and eradicate non-native species, while also generating local jobs. The organization has planted more than 3 million trees in the Appalachia region of the eastern United States. Reforestation is vital...
LifestyleFodorsTravel

9 Terrific Tree Tunnels Around the World

Surrounding ourselves with trees can be relaxing and give us a sense of being closer to or more connected with nature. Sometimes in the heart of cities, on the outskirts of town, or in forests, rows of trees on either side of the road or path can form what is often referred to as a tree tunnel.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Investing in Canada's Plan to Plant Two Billion Trees

MILTON, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - There is no path to net-zero emissions that does not involve Canada's forests. Planting trees is a natural climate solution that removes and stores carbon from the atmosphere while providing other benefits such as better air and water quality, particularly in urban settings and decreases risk of wildland fire to rural communities; and supports biodiversity. It also provides spaces for recreational opportunities that improve our wellbeing and our connection to nature.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Tree Planting-Ready Fleeces

MEC has just released this year's 'Anniversary Cornice Jacket' with a few tweaks and updates. In 1993, Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) released its original 'Cornice' fleece, which has remained a fan favorite amongst tree-planters and avid outdoorsy folks. The fleece was re-released in 2021 with a few updates, including 100% recycled fabric and Bluesign approved materials.
Gardeningiowapublicradio.org

Plants And Trees Made For The Shade

We do love our trees but it can be challenging to understand what we can plant in the shade they create. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, guest host Rick Brewer explores the variety of plants that grow in full or partial shade, from shrubs to small trees and so much more.
EconomyNeowin

Bing-powered Ecosia will plant trees to tackle wildfires in the U.S.

Ecosia, the tree-planting search engine powered by Microsoft’s Bing, has announced that it will be using revenues from people’s searches next Tuesday to fund tree planting and other initiatives in the United States, Brazil, and Australia to restore areas decimated by wildfires. The trees will not only recover the areas but provide more resilience against future wildfires.
Video GamesDestructoid

Winds & Leaves is a chill game about planting trees

They may not be the flashiest experiences, but I’ll always have room in my heart for chill wind-down games — the more peaceful, the better. With that in mind, I like the look of Winds & Leaves, a “flora-builder game” from Trebuchet out today on PlayStation VR. There are forests...
GardeningPosted by
Great Bend Post

FICK: Watering newly planted trees and shrubs

Newly planted trees have not established the extensive root system needed to absorb enough water during hot, dry, windy summers. Even trees two or three years old should receive special care. Deep, infrequent watering and mulching can help trees become established. Newly transplanted trees need at least 10 gallons of...
SportsNew York Post

Tokyo’s Olympic rings made from trees planted at 1964 Games

The Olympic rings on display for the games’ opening ceremony in Tokyo were created using trees planted by athletes more than 50 years ago, when the competition was last held in the city. During the 1964 Tokyo Games, athletes were asked to plant trees to commemorate the competition, and 57...
Gardeningruralsprout.com

11 Reasons to Plant More Trees in Your Garden and Backyard

Fear of drought. Worry over forest fires and flash floods. Concern over rapidly rising temperatures. Fretting about climate disasters that are beyond our control, to the likes we don’t even dare imagine lest they really come true. It’s easy to get worked up when thinking about climate change, whether you...
Gardeningdengarden.com

How to Plant Trees in Your Sustainable Landscape

In addition to having a master's degree in sustainable development, Susette works in water conservation and sustainable landscaping. When I was twelve years old, the ten of us lived in a four-bedroom house with a small camphor tree across the sidewalk and a big pepper tree in our patio. I discovered I could climb the pepper tree to reach the roof of our house, or I could climb the vines on the other side of the house and walk over the roof to the shade of the pepper tree. Alternatively, if I needed to be within reach of someone calling me, I would just climb the camphor tree by the sidewalk with a good book and stretch out on one of its limbs.
SciencePhys.org

Tree-ring records reveal Asian monsoon variability

Chinese researchers along with international colleagues recently reported a 6,700-year-long, precisely dated and well-calibrated tree-ring stable isotope chronology from the Northeastern Tibetan Plateau. It reveals full-frequency precipitation variability in the Asian Summer Monsoon (ASM) from interannual to multimillennial timescales with a long-term decreasing trend and several abrupt climate change events.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Russian Arctic warming leads to major ice loss

Glaciers and ice caps in two archipelagos in the Russian Arctic are losing enough meltwater to fill nearly five million Olympic-size swimming pools each year, research shows. Satellite data suggests that the amount of ice lost between 2010 and 2018 would put an area the size of the Netherlands under seven feet of water.
Earth SciencePosted by
Space.com

Iceland may be the tip of a sunken continent

Iceland may be the last exposed remnant of a nearly Texas-size continent — called Icelandia — that sank beneath the North Atlantic Ocean about 10 million years ago, according to a new theory proposed by an international team of geophysicists and geologists. The theory goes against long-standing ideas about the...
Behind Viral Videosexplorejeffersonpa.com

Say What!? TikTok Star’s 2.56-Inch Mouth Gape Earns Guinness World Record

CONNECTICUT – A Connecticut-based TikTok star with an unusually large mouth was certified by Guinness World Records as having the world’s largest mouth gape. Samantha Ramsdell, 31, went viral multiple times on TikTok when she showed off the size of her mouth, leading her to seek the Guinness record for the world’s largest mouth gape (female).
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

A space laser is tracking subglacial lakes hidden in Antarctica

A NASA satellite in space that shoots a laser beam down to Earth has spotted still more subsurface lakes sandwiched between Antarctica's land and ice. Antarctica is land with hundreds of feet or meters of ice sitting atop it. In between these two layers, elements such as the friction from the ice and the continental bedrock, fluctuations in how much downward pressure the ice exerts, and heat released from Earth creates hundreds of hidden lakes. These pocket lakes are dynamic, too: In 2007, glaciologist Helen Amanda Fricker used data from NASA's Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite (ICESat) to discover that these lakes fill and drain via a network of subglacial waterways.
Earth ScienceNewswise

Russian Arctic Losing Billions of Tons of Ice as Climate Warms

Newswise — Glaciers and ice caps in two archipelagos in the Russian Arctic are losing enough meltwater to fill nearly five million Olympic-size swimming pools each year, research shows. Satellite data suggests that the amount of ice lost between 2010 and 2018 would put an area the size of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy