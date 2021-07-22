Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Allen Warren Thompson Sr.

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Warren Thompson, Sr., 69, passed away on July 21, 2021. Allen worked as a maintenance operator for the Virginia Department of Transportation for most of his life. He was the son of the late Lonnie Columbus Thompson and Ruth Lowe Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents,...

rrspin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warren Thompson#Ruth Lowe#Bladenboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Allen Brown

Allen was killed in a car accident on June 9th, 2021. He was 22 years old. Allen was born in Estes Park to Roger and Irena Brown. Memorial service will be held on July 25, from 2-5pm at the American Legion, Estes Park, Colorado.
Zanesville, OHWHIZ

Sheila A. Norris

Sheila Anne (Powell) Norris opened her eyes Saturday morning July 31st, 2021, in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born November 8, 1946 to the late Frank and Margaret Powell. A 1964 graduate of Frazeysburg High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Norris, on November 14, 1964. To her family, she was the perfect wife, mother, and grandmother. Sheila was always kind, calm, steady and had a servant’s heart. She was especially happy in her kitchen with her family around her. She was the ultimate homemaker, providing delicious meals to her family every night. She would burn the midnight oil, sewing one of a kind dresses for her daughters for special occasions when they were young. She was extremely funny and always tried to make her children laugh, at which she succeeded.
Militaryabc27.com

We Salute You: Warren Knouse, Sr.

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Warren Knouse, Sr. Knouse was a Staff Sergeant from Carlisle and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He passed away in 2010 and would’ve celebrated his 100th birthday in June. We salute you, and thank you for your service.
Spooner, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Robert S. Pendleton Sr.

Robert (Bob) S. Pendleton Sr., 93, of Hayward successfully ran his race and was welcomed into the arms of his Lord Savior on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Spooner Health System. He was born Aug. 29, 1926, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of James and Ruby (Smith) Pendleton. He led an adventurous life. After high school, he headed west to work on the railroad, then shortly after he made his way to the logging camp in Oregon and became a cat-skinner. Later, he felt the call to serve his country as a seaman with the Merchant Marines, earning the rank of 3rd Mate. After the Merchant Marines, he went to work on a fire-boat in Puget Sound, Washington. While in Seattle, Bob heard about the Florida Everglades. His adventurous spirit led him to south Florida, where he started his own Everglades Airboat Guide Service. He also was a water ski instructor, airplane pilot, ship captain, stock car driver, started his own window tinting business, and many more business endeavors.
Summerton, SCItem

BROADUS O. BUTLER SR.

SUMMERTON - Broadus O. Butler Sr., 97, widower of Ann Parson Butler, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 16, 1923, in Simpsonville, a son of the late Edward Butler and Janetta Latta Butler. Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors. These services...
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Austin Sr., Richard

We respectfully announce the passing of Richard Austin Sr, 83, on July 21, 2021. Service will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Saint Peter Church Morton Bend Rd. A live video stream will be offered on our Facebook Page, Wright Mortuary starting at 1:45 p.m. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks are required. Please keep the Austin family in your prayers. Professional service and care entrusted to Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. of Rome, Georgia.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Blair Wins Thriller At Stateline; Gardner Inducted Into HOF

BUSTI — Fans were welcomed to excellent weather Saturday night, as well as action-packed, six-division racing. The evening also saw former Super Late Model great, Rich Gardner, inducted into the Stateline Speedway Hall of Fame. Gardner wrapped up his career at Stateline with 23 feature wins, including a track title in 2008.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Oliver Allen Thompson-Schmitt

Oliver Allen Thompson-Schmitt, a son, born July 27 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Morgan Thompson and Levi Schmitt, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Jamie Thompson, Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandparents are Vern and Diana McDaniels, Cayuga.
MotorsportsWarren Times Observer

Blair wins thriller

BUSTI, N.Y. — Fans were welcomed to excellent weather Saturday night, as well as action-packed, six-division racing. The evening also saw former Super Late Model great, Rich Gardner, inducted into the Stateline Speedway Hall of Fame. Gardner wrapped up his career at Stateline with 23 feature wins, including a track title in 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy