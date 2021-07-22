‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ Trailer Promises A Thrilling Cat and Mouse Chase

One to hit the market that is creating the sniff of an auction for film and TV rights: The Last Kilo: Willie Falcon and the Cocaine Era That Seduced America. Book proposal is about to hit the market through Verve, and it is written by TJ English. His last work, The Corporation: The Epic Story of the Cuban-American Underworld, sold to Paramount in a seven-figure deal with Benicio Del Toro attached to star and Appian Way producing. The Last Kilo tells the story of Augusto “Willie” Falcon, who, along with partner Sal Magluta and a crew known as Los Muchachos became...