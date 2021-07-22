Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven Olympic champion Rowdy Gaines talks winning, losing and figuring out what's next

The Ledger
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbrose Gaines IV, the Olympic gold medal winner from Winter Haven better known as “Rowdy,” is in Japan as a television commentator for the summer games. In 1984, as a 25-year-old, he won three gold medals in swimming. During the previous six years he set 10 world records. His accolades, awards, honors and medals would nicely cover most living room walls. Now a 62-year-old grandfather, he still swims hundreds of meters a day. He and his wife of 32 years, Judy, live in the Orlando area. We spoke last week as he prepared to leave for Tokyo.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
City
Cypress Gardens, FL
City
Orlando, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Rowdy Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Paralysis#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Combat SportsTODAY.com

Olympic champion Gabby Douglas talks about Tokyo, ‘Masked Dancer’ and more

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion in gymnastics, Gabby Douglas, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY. On the topic of Team USA competing in Tokyo amid COVID-19 protocols, she says, “Honestly, I can’t imagine what these athletes are going through.” She also talks about the benefits of sleep as well as her appearance on “The Masked Dancer.”July 21, 2021.
Swimming & SurfingPeople

Katie Ledecky Makes History as First Olympic Champion in Women's 1500m Freestyle, Wins First Gold in Tokyo

Katie Ledecky's pile of Olympic medals just got one more gold in Tokyo!. The swimmer, 24, finished first in the women's 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:37.34 on Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. On Monday, during her preliminary heat, Ledecky set an Olympic record with 15:35.35 in the event's Summer Games debut. (The 1500m has been part of the world championship competition since 2001 and Ledecky holds the world record of 15:20.48 which she set in 2018.)
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
FanBuzz

Rowdy Gaines’ Net Worth: The Gold Medalist & NBC Broadcaster is Swimming in Cash

The first names that come to mind when discussing American swimming will forever be Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz. Phelps and Spitz swam like fish in the pool and became two of the greatest Olympians to ever do it in the process. Rowdy Gaines may not have been as fast as these guys. In fact, only dolphins may be, but he wasn’t too shabby in the water himself and is multi-talented.
Swimming & SurfingBlack Mountain News

Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy wins bronze in men's 100-meter backstroke

TOKYO — For the first time in his Olympics career, Ryan Murphy knows anything but gold. Murphy could not defend his gold in the 100-meter backstroke from the 2016 Rio Games or hold off Russian Olympic Committee swimmers Evgeny Rylov (51.98 seconds) and Kliment Koleskinov (52.00). Five of the eight swimmers were in that Rio final five years ago.
Beaverton, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Beaverton’s Mariel Zagunis loses in women’s saber quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics, ponders what’s next

U.S. fencing star Mariel Zagunis’ bid for a third individual Olympic medal fell short Monday as she lost in the women’s saber quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. At 36, Zagunis is at her fifth Olympics and is the United States’ most decorated fencer. She won gold in individual saber at the 2004 and 2008 Games as well as bronze medals in team saber at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics.
WorldFrankfort Times

Brazil's Mourao trades bike for skis for next Winter Games

IZU, Japan (AP) — The real work began for Jaqueline Mourao the moment she finished a muddy mountain bike race at the Tokyo Games. With her seventh Olympics behind her, the 45-year-old Brazilian planned to immediately swap her bike for her skis. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Sportswtmj.com

Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations. Only, as the women’s gymnastics team final approached on...
SportsABC News

What’s next for Simone Biles after pulling out of 2 events

Turn on desktop notifications for breaking stories about interest?. Transcript for What’s next for Simone Biles after pulling out of 2 events. USA gymnastics says it wholeheartedly supports and on about his decision after the start Janus announced she's with trying for the Olympic all around finals to focus on her mental health. It's still unclear if she'll compete in any further events meanwhile last night was a big night for team USA as American swim star Katie Hideki. Took home gold in the women's 15100 meter freestyle. Americans Alex walls and Katie Douglas also took home the silver and the bronze in the 200 swim medley. And on the basketball court the US men's team B team Iran won twenty to 66. And Roebuck is in Tokyo with more on some Olympic highlights. This morning we're hearing from some of the first team USA stars who are bringing home the hardware and an area. And next and yet at. Thirty. Synchronized divers Delaney schnell and Jessica per Otto are taking home silver. Becoming the first US women to ever medal in the event. The pair teaming up to compete together just ten days before the start of the trials re crazy. They went such an. Understatement to call and you know we just ending it or it is I'm trusting the owner. And with skateboarding making its Olympic debut here in Tokyo. American jagr Eaton is taking home prompts. New York pretty narratives in the hours leading up the actual competition was nervous and I am notre me. Old lead actually that there isn't it is. And I put a lot of myself to do well. And this cannot with a medal. Right at issue and I think. I but it's the US swimmers making a splash with medals under their caps among them 25 year old universe Steve Georgia a lump. Jay glitter like Chris evolved from one job to another die. The road zoom yeah. God is congratulation. It's brilliant the last sixteen years on batteries and you just came out of nowhere and boom. Bogus silver what was going through your mind when your in the. Full benefit not alas ours is more room. Oregon. Autos is. Not a vision I heard teen USA didn't know. Unions to agree it is oh sure when we're verbal. Any robot in Tokyo thank you and for more on the game's us in Canada known. In Tokyo Canon good morning good evening to you and me the big news out of Tokyo of course is Simone Viles pulling out of the all around finals slip so reactionary in Tokyo and what's next for Viles in these games. Yes. A lot of love and support for Simone vials here and Tokyo Diane we have seen athletes falls address CNET today a hearing can't Tokyo Tony twenty supporting her saying she needs that time that mental rats is important we all know that for a gymnast he could be a life or death situation when you work catapulting yourself of the vault. And if your mind is not right guys you could seriously injured his oath as they show their love for Simone vials we all know is up to Simone vials full what's next as we try to figure out is she going to. Compete next week here in Tokyo. We know that USA gymnastics has said that they will evaluate her daily. To see if she will compete next week but again this is Simone bio whose decision I mean she says that she will take that time thighs she had been very open very honest about our situation very transparent. I'm which again is why fans love her so much and they're rooting for her house. Now everyone's also talking about Katie a deck he's big win so what's on deck for her now. Ice stuff. About the way I thought you did there skated Becky what fund that 4002 when diet and I think that's come about what blasts whiplash from Kate good Becky she failed. Q what she lost -- she -- for the first time not a battle she didn't battles -- surprised we're shocked and then she turned around and let me get this right she won the first ever women's 15100 meter freestyle at the Olympics she's -- thirty laps. I can't even YouTube became Hideki really really showed out in the pool today again come about whiplash so exciting a lot of athletes here looking at her talking about her as well but she really impressed folks today. Science. Doesn't war amends ahead so a lot of people be watching her in the pool and those come up then this. In the meantime can't Tokyo's reporting its highest number of new code infections ever so what's it like there in the city and could this impact the future of the games now that they've already started. And all. Yes Fave started. We're taking it day by day here in Tokyo that's what we've been doing when it comes our health and safety that's what athletes have been doing and it appears that's what took your 20/20 is doing as well you mentioned the numbers here in Tokyo more than 3000 new daily he says that's the first time ever during the pandemic. Diane that's just incredible more than 170. Cases more than 270 positive cases I could these games. And so Olympic officials have been saying what they've been saying and what we reported right here on ABC news live a last week which is they'll continue to monitor the numbers alone try to prevent any outbreaks of this critical of in nineteen they've been really jumping on things when base I think my friends -- -- hugging each other without their mask on and the metal ceremony but then adjusting the rules there they've been jumping on these types of corporate protocol to make sure the athletes obeyed the rules here to try to prevent the spread of cove in nineteen but they're definitely troublesome numbers we haven't seen the demonstration in the protest we saw the beginning of these games maybe that's because as time goes on the games are here and Tokyo and the Japanese people likely saying less is get through these games of course we have fought and another more than a week ago of these games but yes it's very concerning those numbers are so high. And Canada and other weather is not helping either tennis matches we're hearing her -- and begin at 3 PM in Tokyo on Thursday instead of 11 AM because of the increasing heat and humidity there's also a typhoon on the way so so how alien the weather impacting the games in the aptly. Get high. Diane this I'm me like hot hot out from South Carolina I know hot I no humidity. And it rivals Matt I mean we had temperatures in the high eighties I would get some ninety's the last week. The humidity. Is off the charts. Youth go outside and within seconds of guy you are sweating. And so I see him very happy to talk to you at this time of night is that the crap midnight here in Tokyo and its first a cool down a little bit humid tonight typhoon made land fall. Actually cool things down a little bit and it cost them good surface before the surfers when they had their competition just yesterday. But here its impact mean athletes we have athletes were falling now they are passing Al Daiei and they are suffering from heat stroke. We have this the Neal who met dismembered as from Russia who said this. During his tennis match he told the umpire he was good we have set today when he told the umpire that yes he could finish the match but who's going to be held responsible. If I die. We actually have poll supposed to than they are but dose from Spain another tennis player who had to be wheeled off the courts. Because she was suffering from heatstroke. So -- that conditions were facing -- you mentioned that seems at times of the tennis start time there that is good news for these athletes that we have tracking fuel coming up in a few days that is outside so many of these sports outside -- so many of these athletes are suffering yes. So Canada what events are you watching out for in the next Ayers you. Well. I like figure to the ones inside the ticket are so high it appears echo. David provided air conditioning duct is corporately diet by swimming you know I could the other day I love swimming loved loved loved it we felt like you're Becky did we have seen some incredible competition when it comes to swimming so we've got men and women decide tomorrow from breaststroke to freestyle and relay eighth love it I love a significant do in the pool and I love when there are raising good my heart races as well some all about the swimming and gymnastics is well. All right Kenneth vote and then Tokyo we appreciate different state. Cole. Stay here is and right now the US is leading the way with 31 medals eleven of those our goal of China's not far behind with 27 medals followed by be Russian Olympic Committee. With a 23.
Swimming & SurfingYardbarker

This video of Rowdy Gaines calling the 4×100 m relay is awesome

Rowdy Gaines is a fan-favorite during the Olympics thanks to his great color commentary in swimming. The NBC announcer is so passionate about swimming that his enthusiasm and energy comes through the TV and gets viewers hyped up. So what does Gaines look like when he is calling these swimming meets? Now we know.
BasketballSporting News

USA Olympic basketball scenarios: Here's what happens if Americans win, lose against Czech Republic

The U.S. men's basketball team isn't used to playing high-pressure games in the group stages of the Olympic Games, but that's just what they're doing in 2021. After losing its first overall game to France and beating Iran, Team USA is currently tied for second-place in its group with the Czech Republic. The two countries are set to square off against one another with the winner earning what will likely be second-place in Group A at the Olympics.
Swimming & SurfingThe Ledger

Five gold medals! Caeleb Dressel of Green Cove Springs wins two more; Ryan Murphy gold in relay

At 9:32 p.m. Eastern time, Caeleb Dressel reached for the wall, and the scoreboard told the story. Fastest on the planet, without dispute. And that was only the beginning. The former Clay High School and University of Florida champion launched himself into the aquatic stratosphere Saturday night, completing the clean sweep of sprints with his 50-meter freestyle victory in Olympic record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn’s Suni Lee comes up shy in beam final, finishes Olympics with 3 medals

Suni Lee will leave Tokyo with an impressive haul of medals. It just won’t include one for beam. The 18-year-old soon-to-be Auburn freshman wrapped up her first Summer Games with the individual beam final Tuesday, finishing fifth in the event with a 13.866 as a fourth medal eluded her grasp. Lee’s final bounty in her first Olympics included a gold in the all-around, a silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy