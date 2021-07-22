Cancel
Online grocery sales level off in June

By Russell Redman
Supermarket News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. online grocery market declined for the third straight month in June following peak levels in 2021’s first quarter, the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey shows. U.S. online grocery sales totaled $6.8 billion in June, down 3% from $7 billion in May and a 23% drop from...

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Just a few months ago, low COVID case numbers and high vaccination rates prompted many businesses to roll back most COVID precautions. Gone were the mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and capacity limits that had been in place for more than a year at major retailers across the country. But this was all before the rise of the Delta variant, which has caused virus-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket. Now, retailers are being forced to revisit those restrictions they lifted not all that long ago. Walmart has become one of the first major retailers to announce that it is bringing back one COVID precaution to keep customers safe amid the Delta variant surge. Read on to find out what you can expect during your next shopping trip.
As many grocery delivery services compete to offer the lowest prices, Amazon is taking a very different approach. The company informed shoppers on Monday (Aug. 2) that it is adding a $9.95 service charge for Prime members ordering from Whole Foods Market in five U.S. cities, where previously these deliveries were included with customers’ Prime memberships for orders over $35, Bloomberg reported. The company told those who received the notice that the fee, which will be imposed beginning Aug. 30, will go toward covering operational costs in an effort to keep per-item prices low.
Latest Research Study on Global Online Shopping Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Online Shopping Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Online Shopping. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Amazon (United States), Alibaba Group (China), JD Sports (United Kingdom), eBay (United States), Walmart (United States), Target Corporation (United States), IKEA (Netherlands), Best Buy (United States), Newegg (United States), Sears (United States)
Whole Foods Market will charge a $9.95 fee in select markets for grocery delivery orders beginning Aug. 30, a company spokesperson said. This includes those placed by Amazon Prime members, who previously got free delivery on orders over $35. In an email sent to shoppers in the Detroit, Chicago and...
CVS Health, Target and Walmart plan to test options to the single-use plastic shopping bag through the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag’s Beyond the Bag Initiative. The three-year Beyond the Bag Initiative calls on retailers to “think outside the box” to address the global waste issue of plastic shopping bags while upholding consumer convenience. Last August, the consortium launched the global Beyond the Bag Challenge to source solutions — including technology-enabled reuse models, new materials, and software and hardware innovations — to replace today’s plastic bag.
Shoplifting is a major problem for many brick-and-mortar retail stores, and it seems that stealing and then selling power tools is a lucrative enterprise for some criminals. To combat this, Home Depot is starting to sell power tools that will not work unless they are activated at the checkout counter.
A year after its founding, the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, managed by Closed Loop Partners, has launched a series of tests and multi-retailer pilots to advance sustainable alternatives to the single-use plastic bag and accelerate their potential to scale. Running in CVS Health, Target and Walmart, the pilots will help refine winning solutions from the consortium's global Beyond the Bag innovation challenge, evaluating multiple factors, from technical feasibility to desirability, and will run over a six-week period.
With the entry of dozens of digitally native companies into the online grocery space, and with billions in venture capital to power their expansion, traditional brick-and-mortar grocers are challenged to adapt to retain the loyalty of their shoppers. Strategies that worked when online orders made up an almost negligible fraction of their business are proving not to hack it in today’s market, as consumers who turned to online ordering options during quarantine continue to seek out the convenience of the channel.
More retailers are revising their mask requirements in the wake of the updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced last week that, in light of the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, it now recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor spaces in areas where there is substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus.
Tops Markets LLC has expanded its EBT payment option for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers shopping online via Instacart. SNAP recipients can now pay for same-day pickup or delivery orders with an EBT card via Instacart at a total of 16 Tops locations in Pennsylvania and Vermont. This move...
An increasing number of people are stepping outdoors as the vaccination drive has gathered steam and the economy is reopening. This has seen more people visiting restaurants physically, thereby driving sales. Although the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been a cause of concern lately, people are more confident now....
Walmart, Kroger and Target are among the grocery retailers updating their face mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified its guidance last week due to the fast spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart announced Friday that it will adhere...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As COVID-19 cases increase, several companies and other institutions are changing their mask policies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging. A map from the agency shows Florida -- including Northeast Florida -- is...
After serving as CEO of Dallas-based Borden Dairy Co., Tony Sarsam took the reins of Byron Center-based grocery distributor and retailer SpartanNash Co. (Nasdaq:SPTN) last September during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarsam and his team have adjusted to quickly evolving consumer buying habits that include a trend toward online grocery shopping. SpartanNash recently opened a 55,000-square-foot micro-fulfillment center in Caledonia that will support 24 of its stores in West Michigan by processing online grocery orders, delivering them to stores for pickup or directly to homes. MiBiz caught up with Sarsam at the facility’s grand opening last week to discuss his first year with the grocery giant and the pandemic’s effect on grocery retail and distribution.

