NJ plans to replace all lead water lines within 10 years

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 12 days ago
The state plans to replace all lead water service lines within the next decade — helping put an end to lead poisoning found in old housing stock and schools. On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law three bills that will require mandatory inventory of the service lines, remove restrictions so towns and water companies have more options to pay for the pipe replacements, enforce regular inspections and remediations for lead in rental properties, and establish a new education program on lead-based paint hazards for both tenants and landlords.

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
