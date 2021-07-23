Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Covid testing scheme allows ‘pinged’ food industry workers to avoid self-isolation

By Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7ajq_0b53d4kG00

Boris Johnson ’s government has announced a new testing scheme for food industry workers, allowing staff deemed critical to the supply chain to avoid self-isolation if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app.

Following a meeting with supermarket bosses on Thursday, ministers said sites for daily testing would be set up at supermarket distribution centres to allow staff to keep coming to work if they test negative.

Environment secretary George Eustice said: “We are working closely with industry to allow staff to go about their essential work safely with daily testing.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the scheme would be rolled out to around 500 sites next week, allowing around 10,000 staff to avoid the “pingdemic”.

But the testing scheme is not being extended to staff inside supermarket stores at this stage – with the focus on distribution depots and manufacturing sites.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the daily contact testing of workers in the food sector “will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk”.

It comes as the government revealed new guidance allowing “named” individuals in critical jobs to avoid self-isolation, as business leaders warned that the economy could “grind to a halt” due to the so-called pingdemic.

To find out what others are saying and join the conversation scroll down for the comments section or click here for our most commented on articles

The new guidance says that “a limited number of named workers” may be able to ignore the 10-day quarantine rules if self-isolation would result in “serious disruption to critical services”.

But the policy only applies to named workers if their employer has received a letter from the relevant government department. “This is not a blanket exemption for all workers in a sector,” the guidance said.

Supermarkets , haulage firms and manufacturers have reported difficulties keeping operations going, as the numbers of workers told to stay home after they were pinged topped 600,000 in a week.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said she welcomed the government’s plan to expand testing to release food industry staff from self-isolation.

“Retailers are working closely with government to identify hundreds of key distribution sites that will benefit from the new daily contact testing scheme,” said Ms Dickinson. "It is absolutely vital that government makes up for lost time and rolls out this new scheme as fast as possible.”

Hannah Essex, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the testing announcement would be a relief to some businesses, but would “leave many more still facing critical staff shortages and lost revenue as the number of people being asked to isolate remains high”.

Downing Street has warned the public not to panic buy, insisting the supply chain remained strong. But the founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers predicted “major food shortages” ahead.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the government needed to do more or face the “most serious food shortages that this country has seen in over 75 years”.

He said Brexit-related issues and Covid troubles were already causing problems before the pingdemic. “Since May this year the operating environment has deteriorated so profoundly I can see no other outcome than major food shortages in the UK.”

Ministers have ignored pleas from Tory MPs to bring forward planned changes to self-isolation rules for the rest of the country.

The government is sticking to its 16 August timetable for freeing double-vaccinated adults from the requirement to quarantine if they are “pinged” by the app.

Lockdown-sceptic Mark Harper told the Commons: “The danger is large numbers of people will either delete or stop listening to the app, and then we get to 16 August they won’t be getting the advice to take a PCR test. We will have actually made ourselves less safe.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

198K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Food Shortages#Uk#Nhs Covid#Sisters Food Group#Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public Healthkentlive.news

People have started ducking Covid tests to avoid self-isolation, expert says

People could be refusing to get tested for coronavirus in a bid to avoid having to self-isolate, a Government adviser has said. Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), which advises ministers, said it could be a factor in the difference between the high infection rate in the UK and the decrease in daily positive cases.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Government makes NHS Covid app less sensitive following ‘pingdemic’ concerns

Tens of thousands of people will no longer be required to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus following major changes to the NHS Covid-19 app, the government has announced.From Monday, the app will only “ping” a person’s close contacts from the two days prior to a positive test, instead of the current five days.The move comes following sustained pressure on the government to act after almost 700,000 alerts were sent by the app to users in England and Wales for the week to July 21, a record since it was launched, prompting...
Public HealthTelegraph

Food suppliers lurch from pingdemic to paperwork mountain

When Krissy Fremont heard the Government was launching a scheme to tackle the “pingdemic” in the food industry, she thought it would only be a matter of time before officials would be in touch. Her business, Birchall Foodservice of Burnley, is “food distribution, it’s warehouses, we come under everything the...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Half of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Develop a Complication

Study is most comprehensive of its kind and included more than 70,000 adults in the UK hospitalized with severe COVID-19 disease. Of these, half (36,367 of 73,197) developed one or more health complications during their hospitalization. Most common complications included renal, complex respiratory, and systemic complications, but cardiovascular, neurological, and...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

People could be refusing to get tested for Covid to avoid self-isolation, says Government adviser

People could be refusing to get tested for coronavirus in order to avoid having to self-isolate, a Government adviser has said. Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), which advises ministers, said it could be a factor in the difference between the high infection rate in the UK and the decrease in confirmed positive cases.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy