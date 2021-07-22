Illinois to Provide Birth Control Over the Counter
Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law Thursday, granting Illinoisans access to birth control over the counter. The legislation removes barriers to care that may have previously prevented residents from accessing hormonal contraception, including lack of access to a physician willing to prescribe birth control. It also expands Medicaid to cover over-the-counter birth control costs for plans that currently cover physician-prescribed birth control. Under the new law, pharmacists are required to receive training on how to counsel individuals on the variety of birth control options available to them.mahometdaily.com
Comments / 0