Mini pig as a pet? Rescuer says do your research first

Our pets are family, and that bond often means they are glued to their pet owner’s side during household activities. Pets will often stand guard while you complete household chores, especially those that involve cooking or cleaning up following mealtime. Cars particularly enjoy laundry chores and will often assist by curling up in the warm laundry basket of clothes that need folding. Although having your pet nearby can be comforting, their curious nature can get them into trouble or injured. Many household appliances and chemicals can injure or burn your pet, and these injuries are not always immediately obvious. Additionally, pets who have been involved in house fires or are exposed to smoke are at risk for burn injuries. Our Animal Emergency Care team wants to ensure pet owners are ready to respond if their pet is burned, and we describe burn types, signs, treatment, and prevention.