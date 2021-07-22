Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mini pig as a pet? Rescuer says do your research first

click orlando
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re cute, they seem like fun and thanks to social media, mini pigs are very popular right now. But many new owners are unprepared for the responsibility and the changes that happen as they grow. [TRENDING: Vaccinated attorney general tests positive for COVID | Back to school: Submit your questions...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuer#Pigs#Sanctuaries#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

What to do (and not do) to keep your pets cool and safe during the hot weather

As temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s this weekend across Western Washington, don’t forget that your furry friends also will be feeling the heat. When it comes to keeping your pets cool and safe, there are things to do and things not to do, said Julie Busik, adoption services lead for the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society.
greensboro.com

Pet Shop: Saying goodbye to a pet sitter

I am losing my pet sitter. There are no words for my sadness. Before you think I’m going overboard, my pet sitter has been watching over my cats since 2007. We lost cats together, celebrated new adoptions and shared a lot of life changes. I’d consider him a friend. A...
Petsmilwaukeemag.com

Wondering What Your Pets Are Saying? Ask This Animal Telepath

I was skeptical. But I was also curious. Doesn’t every pet owner want to know what that bark or meow means, or what our pet is trying to tell us with their quirky behavior? So when I had the opportunity to speak with Lynn Schuster, animal communicator (Schuster resists being called a “psychic”), for this article, I couldn’t pass it by.
PetsKTBS

Consumer Tips: Protecting your Pets

This past year, lots of people brought home new pets or moved with their pets in tow, and not everyone thought about how to pet-proof their homes. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses ways to protect your new pets while also keeping your home looking like new. Not...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Love your pet? Paint your pet

TEXARKANA, Texas — This Sunday's Paint Your Pet presented by ColorhypeTXK may be sold out, but August presents another opportunity to artistically recreate the critter you love. ColorHype TXK's owner and art teacher Shea Phillips said she's been doing Paint Your Pet events monthly with one slated for Sunday, Aug....
PetsWrcbtv.com

3 Plus Your Pets- Pet Placement Center

If you're looking for a kitten to love, the Pet Placement Center has plenty to choose from. Rachel Kile spent her morning playing with a few of them and sharing them with us.
PetsFOX 21 Online

Caring For Your Pets Post Pandemic

(FOX NEWS) – With fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place, you may be spending less time at home, and that could be causing your pet emotional pain. In this week’s Animal Answers, more on the new rise in separation anxiety among dogs and cats, and how you can help them adjust to life post-COVID.
Petscbslocal.com

Could Your Pet Be A Model?

Pet Haven of Minnesota, the state's oldest foster-based animal rescue, is teaming up with Dual Citizen Brewing for a Rescue Brew Spokescat and Spokesdog, Kerry Spolum-Damato and Lexy Ward explain (3:22). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 28, 2021.
Colorado StatePosted by
Kelly E.

Did the pandemic make your pet overweight? Colorado vets have tips on how to tell and what to do

Our cats and dogs were already some of the most overweight in the U.S. Is your cat or dog overweight?Photo by Lina Angelov on Unsplash. Many of us put on weight during the pandemic, and according to the vets, so did our pets. Colorado pets were already some of the most overweight in the U.S. according to a report in 2017. Our dogs and cats were in the top 20 overweight animals.
PetsKATU.com

Keeping Your Pets Cool!

The author of "Conversations with Animals", Dr. Ava Frick showed ways to keep your pet cool this summer. Click here for more information about Dr. Ava.
AnimalsPosted by
Tyla

Adorable Pet Pig Has Huge Wardrobe Of Clothes

Move over Miss Piggy, there’s a new pig diva in town. A one-year-old Vietnamese pot-bellied pig is so adored by owner Savannah Harding that she even has birthday parties and enjoys walks in a stroller or pram when she doesn't feel like walking on a lead. Peaches the pig even...
Petsfoxbaltimore.com

Find relief for your itchy pets

(WBFF) -- The summer season can bring out all kinds of pests for pets. Veterinarian Dr. Devon Smith shares how you can help your pets beat the itch.
Florida Statewfla.com

Florida pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in apartment

MIAMI (AP) — A self-styled pet rescuer has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida. Fifty-six-year-old Cheryl Smilen pleaded guilty. She’s also banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s...
Petsanimalemergencycare.net

Understanding and Treating Burns on Your Pet

Our pets are family, and that bond often means they are glued to their pet owner’s side during household activities. Pets will often stand guard while you complete household chores, especially those that involve cooking or cleaning up following mealtime. Cars particularly enjoy laundry chores and will often assist by curling up in the warm laundry basket of clothes that need folding. Although having your pet nearby can be comforting, their curious nature can get them into trouble or injured. Many household appliances and chemicals can injure or burn your pet, and these injuries are not always immediately obvious. Additionally, pets who have been involved in house fires or are exposed to smoke are at risk for burn injuries. Our Animal Emergency Care team wants to ensure pet owners are ready to respond if their pet is burned, and we describe burn types, signs, treatment, and prevention.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Don’t forget about your pets in the summer heat

The City of West Hollywood reminds human caregivers of canine companions and feline friends that high-heat days can be extremely dangerous for four-legged family members. Pets are particularly vulnerable to high-heat conditions. Pets can suffer major heat-related illnesses and can die when left unattended in parked vehicles. On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can soar to 120 degrees in just minutes. On a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes — even with windows cracked open.

Comments / 1

Community Policy