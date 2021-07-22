Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Washington Post reporter files discrimination lawsuit against newspaper and former top editor

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEzm5_0b53cDQV00


A Washington Post reporter sued her paper, its former top editor, and other senior leaders over claims of discrimination for actions against her taken after she talked publicly about being a sexual assault survivor.

Felicia Sonmez, a national political reporter who made headlines in 2020 when the outlet suspended her after she mentioned a rape allegation against NBA star Kobe Bryant hours after his death, filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Thursday.

The defendants in the suit are former Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, Managing Editor Cameron Barr, Managing Editor Tracy Grant, National Editor Steven Ginsberg, Deputy National Editor Lori Montgomery, and Senior Politics Editor Peter Wallsten. Baron retired from the Washington Post at the end of February.

TOP GEORGIA OFFICIAL SAYS GOP CANDIDATES' 2020 SKEPTICISM FUELED BY TRUMP ENDORSEMENT HOPE

Sonmez, who had been open about being a sexual assault survivor, was prohibited from covering high-profile stories about sexual misconduct, a policy the paper said was to address potential conflicts of interest, stemming back to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process in October 2018 when he faced allegations of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement.

After Sonmez tweeted about the 2003 rape case involving Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash, Baron put her on paid administrative leave. He said her tweets “displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues." Her suspension ended after hundreds of colleagues rallied to support her in a letter, and the policy blocking Sonmez from covering stories on sexual misconduct was reversed in March after she publicly criticized the ban .

But Sonmez claims in the lawsuit that the damage had already been done.

Sonmez suffered from "economic loss, humiliation, embarrassment, mental and emotional distress, and the deprivation of her rights to equal employment opportunities," the complaint said. "At various times, Ms. Sonmez became severely depressed, developed intense anxiety and received treatment from therapists and psychiatrists who she continues to see today."

The reporter "eventually developed temporomandibular joint disorder" and, as a result, "had to undergo two oral surgery procedures to relieve the pain in her jaw," the lawsuit claimed.

"They should never have to fear that they will be punished, silenced or barred from doing their jobs because of what was done to them," Sonmez said in a statement, adding that "survivors of trauma, including sexual assault, deserve the full support of their newsrooms."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in addition to a permanent injunction ordering the outlet to "take all affirmative steps necessary to remedy the effects of the illegal, discriminatory and retaliatory conduct described," according to the lawsuit.

The Washington Post declined to comment for this article. Sonmez, whose most recent byline was published on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nba#Nba#The Superior Court Of#National#The Washington Post#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
LawPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez sues the paper and top editors including Marty Baron

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez filed a lawsuit against her publication as well as several editors over claims of discrimination. On Thursday, Sonmez announced a lawsuit against her former editor Marty Baron as well as managing editor Cameron Barr, managing editor Tracy Grant, national editor Steven Ginsberg, Deputy National Editor Lori Montgomery, and senior politics editor Peter Wallsten. In a statement, she alleged these senior editors in the Washington Post prohibited her from reporting on stories on sexual misconduct.
JournalismWashington Post

Lori Montgomery named Washington Post Business editor

Announcement from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Managing Editors Cameron Barr, Tracy Grant, Krissah Thompson and Kat Downs-Mulder:. We are delighted to announce that Lori Montgomery will become The Washington Post’s next Business editor. Lori is an indomitable journalist and newsroom leader, adept at marshaling coverage of breaking news and...
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

Staffer for Illinois congressman files racial discrimination, retaliation suit against supervisor

A staff member has filed suit against the office of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, claiming racial discrimination and retaliation by a supervisor in his office. Patrice Campbell, a constituent services representative in Lincolnshire and the office’s only Black employee, according to the federal lawsuit, claimed that on March 3, supervisor Karyn Davidman, while talking about using lanyards to secure face masks, told her, “You are going to have to get a rope and put it around your neck.”
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Prosecuting Trump for role in Jan. 6 riot got easier thanks to Capitol officers' testimony

“All of them – all of them were telling us, ‘Trump sent us.” In harrowing, heart-wrenching testimony before a House select committee established to investigate the events of Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell and his Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department colleagues described last week how those they witnessed violently breaching the Capitol explicitly pointed to then-President Donald Trump’s role in causing the insurrection.
EconomyNewsweek

Mike Lindell Says He's Losing $1M a Week Because Fox News Refused to Air Voter Fraud Ad

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that is losing "about a million dollars a week" since he pulled his ads from the Fox News network. "They're disgusting, what they've done to our country," Lindell said of the network while speaking on War Room, a show on Real America's Voice, a right-leaning media network. The host is hosted by Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist under Republican President Donald Trump.
Newsweek

Ex-Illinois Governor, Who Trump Freed from Jail, Files Lawsuit to Run for Office Again

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich filed a lawsuit Monday claiming his state House impeachment and state Senate trials in 2009 were unconstitutional and he should regain the right to hold office in Illinois. "The issues are very clear," Blagojevich said to reporters Monday."It's about right to vote and it's about...
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
Washington Examiner

Sorry, AOC, lawmakers are already ignoring election results — in this blue state

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worries that Republicans may ignore state election results and do whatever suits them best. She complained that Republican electoral reforms that they say are to ensure election integrity are actually voter suppression. She also says that in the future, if Republicans don’t like election results, they won’t honor them.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Mary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is'

Former President Trump 's niece Mary Trump , a prominent critic of his, on Monday said that he "held up a mirror" and "revealed the Republican Party to be what it is." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Mary Trump to expand on what she meant when she wrote in her new book that critics who say her uncle does not represent the U.S. are wrong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy