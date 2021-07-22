Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs House Bill 3, Says No Mask Mandates, White House Responds

By Maria Hernandez
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yD7mb_0b53apbB00

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated the signing of House Bill 3 and announced that Florida is investing $270 million in literacy initiatives throughout the state.

On June 29, Governor DeSantis signed HB 3, creating the “New Worlds Reading Initiative,” Florida’s first statewide book distribution program.

Through this new program, children in kindergarten through fifth grade who are reading below grade level are eligible to receive free, high-quality books delivered directly to their homes.

In addition to the New Worlds Reading Initiative, which represents a $200 million investment, Florida is also utilizing an additional $71 million to fund and support other important literacy initiatives. Together, these initiatives total a more than $270 million investment.

“As a father of three young children, I want every child to have the opportunity to achieve their full potential,” said Governor DeSantis. “The biggest difference we can make in setting Florida children up for success is making sure they know how to read. I’m proud to celebrate these investments in literacy today that ensure every student – regardless of their socio-economic status – has access to free, high-quality books. Thank you to Representative Trabulsy, Senator Burgess, Speaker Sprowls, and President Simpson for prioritizing Florida’s children.”

At the press conference in Fort Pierce Thursday, DeSantis also said he opposes school mask mandates, “We look forward to this upcoming year to be a normal year, to be in person and learn like normal kids,” DeSantis said.

“There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level, imposing compulsory masks on kids. We’re not doing that in Florida. We need our kids to breathe,” he added.

On Thursday during a briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “If I were a parent in Florida, that would be greatly concerning to me.”

Psaki added that refusing a mask mandate is ‘dangerous’ for younger children.

“That puts kids at risk; it’s not aligned with public health guidelines,” said Psaki.

DeSantis said Thursday, “Parents obviously can equip their kids to go to school however they want, but there shouldn’t be any coercive mandates on our schools.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 7

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House#Race#Hb 3#Android Users
Related
Florida Statewuft.org

Gainesville Might Become First Florida City To Sue Governor, State Attorney Over ‘Anti-Riot’ Law

The Gainesville City Commission will vote Thursday on whether or not to authorize the city to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney General Ashley Moody over HB 1. DeSantis signed “The Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” into law on April 19, calling it the “strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Ron DeSantis slammed as ‘pied piper’ of Covid as Florida breaks hospitalisation record

A Florida mayor has slammed governor Ron DeSantis as the “pied piper” of coronavirus for opposing pandemic health measures as cases across the state surge.Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, appeared on CNN on Sunday and was asked by host Ryan Nobles where the city falls on the mandate of masks to prevent virus spread."We’re not allowed to have mask mandates right now," Mr Gelber replied. “The governor stopped allowing us to do it, then immediately we saw a surge across our county and state when he did that. So we’re in a very tough position."The mayor went...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed the ongoing hospitalization crisis caused by COVID-19 spikes in the state as media-fueled "hysteria." During an event in Miami on Tuesday, DeSantis responded to a reporter's question about the record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. He dismissed concerns about the ongoing spread of the delta variant in state as fearmongering.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Local Florida leaders eye ways to take on DeSantis' anti-mask stance

With Florida at the forefront of the nation's COVID surge, local governments across Tampa Bay are wondering if — or how — they can subvert Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to do something to slow the spread.Why it matters: A day after Florida broke its record for daily cases, it did the same for the total number of COVID hospitalizations — set way back in July 2020, per the AP.It's clear DeSantis won't budge on bringing masks back. He banned mandates in schools last week and blocked local governments from requiring them in May. His spokesperson said that "there is no reason...
Miami, FLspacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Media Hysteria Over COVID Will Not Make Him Implement Mask Mandate or Lockdown

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a strong message on Tuesday when asked if he would consider a lockdown as COVID cases increase in the state. “Even among a lot of positive tests, you are seeing much less mortality that you did year-over-year,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis at a Miami-area press conference. “Would I rather have 5,000 cases among 20-year-olds or 500 cases among seniors? I would rather have the younger.”
POTUSPOLITICO

The White House vs. DeSantis

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. The starting bell — Oh look, a snappy exchange between Florida and the White House. Who could have seen that coming?. The path taken — For months, Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted his Covid-19 response as one that rejected the advice of “bureaucrats” and the media yet still helped keep Florida’s death rate down, especially among the state’s elderly. DeSantis has mocked White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and vowed to never again impose lockdowns or mandates to counter the disease. Along the way, he’s become a Republican rock star and leading presidential contender for 2024.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

‘You’re on your own’: As Florida ICUs swell and CDC urges masks, DeSantis sells mask-mocking koozies | Commentary

With Florida leading the nation in new COVID cases and with hospitalizations on the rise, the CDC is urging citizens to curb the spread of the delta variant by wearing masks. Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis brought in a new “expert” to advise him on masks this week — a guy who tweeted earlier this year that anyone wearing a mask was “a retard.” That word is pretty repulsive to most anyone who knows ...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida county to require masks in schools, defying DeSantis

A Florida county school board voted on Wednesday to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside its schools, directly conflicting with Gov. Ron DeSantis ’s (R) stance that schools should not impose mask mandates. The School Board of Broward County held a special meeting on Wednesday where members...

Comments / 7

Community Policy