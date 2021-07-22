Emmy Smackdown: Deadline, IndieWire, Variety And Gold Derby Experts Survey The Field And Predict Winners In Close Races
Time for another Emmy smackdown now that nominations have been announced for this year’s increasingly close contest. Joining me for this sometime agreeable, sometimes heated (wait til you see them gang up on me over my approval of the Best Comedy Series nomination for Emily In Paris) conversation are Variety‘s Michael Schneider, IndieWire’s Libby Hill and Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, who gets things started with some predictions in the Drama Series race.deadline.com
Comments / 0