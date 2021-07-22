Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Camp captures fun of engineering

By Ruth Campbell
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 11 days ago

Youngsters attending University of Texas Permian Basin’s Engineering Camp are figuring out what form of the discipline they like best by getting some hands-on experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SzTe_0b53af1900
From left Noah Lopez, 13, and Olivia Lee, 13, are led by UTPB professor of electrical engineering Omar Beg through a lesson of Ohm’s Law and circuit making during UTPB’s Engineering Summer Camp Wednesday afternoon at the UTPB Engineering Building. During the camp, students are led through exercises across multiple engineering fields ranging from mechanical, electrical and chemical. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Funded by the UTPB College of Engineering and XTO Energy, the camp is for middle and high school students. Middle school students are attending this week and it will be the high school student’s turn next week. All together, 74 children are expected to attend.

Mesut Yurukcu, this year’s camp coordinator, said these could be future engineering students. Currently, they are getting a glimpse of petroleum, chemical, mechanical and electrical engineering.

Students work directly with professors and student workers help out.

At the end of the program, Yurukcu said students will be asked what type of engineering fits them best.

“… I think the camp is a really fun place. We got to learn a lot of things and meet a bunch of new people. And I also learned a lot of new things from the camp, honestly,” 10-year-old David Nnanna said.

Nnanna, who will be going into sixth grade, said his father, George, is the dean of the College of Engineering.

Ubadire Onyemaobi, a student worker said the experience has been great so far.

“The kids are really smart for their age …,” Onyemaobi said.

The students also communicate and socialize well.

“I’m impressed because when I was their age I wasn’t too smart, so I’m pretty sure we are going to have better engineers,” Onyemaobi said.

Mathew Ortega, an 11 year old going into sixth grade, said he wanted to sign up for the camp because he’s gotten to learn so much.

“All the science and math stuff. I get to learn new things so that means I’ll be ahead and then … I’ll know everything I’ll need to know,” Ortega said.

Assistant Professor Omar Beg said he had about 20 students in his lab Wednesday.

Beg taught a robotics class in the last camp, which was virtual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgZLm_0b53af1900
UTPB Engineering Summer Camp student leader Emmanuel Fujah, right, helps Dylan Gully, 14, assemble a sun-tracking solar panel together during a mechanical engineering portion of UTPB’s Engineering Summer Camp Wednesday afternoon at the UTPB Engineering Building. During the camp, students are led through exercises across multiple engineering fields ranging from mechanical, electrical and chemical. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

“So, today we are going to conduct a new subject, which is about electrical circuits. We are teaching the students and we have designed an experiment for the students on electrical circuits,” Beg said.

He added that the students were actively participating and he saw some future engineers in the group.

“Due to their interest, I am very confident that they will be joining us in coming years,” Beg said.

He added that it’s important to get youngsters interested in engineering at a young age.

“… They are building their bases right now, so it is very important for them to understand what options they have for their future. By joining the summer camps, these options are exposed to them, so accordingly … they can decide, in consultation with their parents and their interest as well …,” Beg said.

Benjamin Wills, a 13-year-old going into eighth grade, said this was the first time he had attended engineering camp.

“I think it’s pretty interesting,” said Wills, who turns 14 in October.

Asked what surprised him, Wills said, “We definitely had this chemical reaction in a smaller bottle that had carbon dioxide expanding from pressure and the cap came up and it pretty much flew,” he said.

He said his father is a petroleum engineer, so the field is something he may want to pursue.

Cooper Dighans, an 11-year-old going into sixth grade, said he wants to be an engineer when he grows up, “because I love math and science and I guess it just suits me.”

Jurian Smith is 12 and going into eighth grade. He is enjoying himself so far.

“I thought I could learn a bunch of new things such as Ohm’s law and understand more about chemical reactions,” Smith said.

“I was surprised that we would be messing and touching the stuff and making miniature rockets and stuff,” Smith added.

Yurukcu said many of the camper’s parents are engineers, but the camp will give them some idea of what each discipline is about.

Olivia Lee, 13, who is going into eighth grade, said she thought the camp was fun and she has learned a lot.

“I wanted to become a chemical engineer and I thought this camp would be exciting,” Lee said.

She said nuclear engineering is also interesting to her.

George Nnanna, the engineering dean, said the XTO projects started a couple of days ago.

“We are actively involved with experiential learning opportunities for both middle school, as well as our high school. This year, we have about 74 students that are participating. The goal is to expose them to every facet of engineering — from chemical, electrical, petroleum and mechanical. So hopefully they will register here and become engineers, and in turn, provide the workforce that is needed for this region. So it’s an excellent opportunity for the region, as well as for the university,” Nnanna said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ1XO_0b53af1900
UTPB is hosting its Engineering Summer Camp through July 30 at the UTPB Engineering Building. The camp is divided into two sessions for different age groups with the middle school students attending from July 19 through the 23 and high school students attending from July 26 through the 30. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Comments / 0

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
954
Followers
143
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Engineering#Electrical Engineering#Summer Camps#Xto Energy#Ohm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Gila County, AZArizona Silver Belt

Learning made fun at Summer STEM Camp

Last Thursday about 50 fifth-ninth grade students from throughout Gila County had a chance to see working robots, learn hands-on how storms affect watersheds, go rock hunting and more during Summer STEM Camp at the fairgrounds, sponsored by the County School Superintendent’s Office. In small groups, the campers enjoyed an...
Hartford, CTtrincoll.edu

Dream Camp Returns for In-Person Fun and Education

For more than 160 school-aged students, life has returned to some sense of normalcy. Hartford-area students recently began summer at Dream Camp, located on the campus of Trinity College. The camp, in its 24th year, is an academic mentoring program that provides a fun, educational, and safe environment for participating elementary through high school students.
Dixon, CAVacaville Reporter

Kids get lessons one brick at a time in Dixon Lego Engineering Camp

As the past seven decades have shown, Legos are way more than just stackable plastic bricks. They are gateways to children’s imaginations that also can provide lessons in engineering. Play-Well TEKnologies has made it a mission to teach engineering concepts to kids through constructing items out of Legos at various...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Camp for women of color inspires future engineers

CINCINNATI — Only 5% of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields are of color, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s why one Ohio university has partnered with other sponsors to provide a free camp to get girls interested in the field. Mariah Couch is a Walnut...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Code for fun: Children learn engineering through camp games

On the last day of camp, 10-year olds Mason Gossom and Johnny Tuomivirta were taking pipe cleaners, mesh, and cups to craft masterpieces. “I am going to try and make a big bubble come out of the middle and then I have this screen on the edges so that the little bubbles can come off the edges,” Tuomivirta explained.
Engineeringquadcities.com

An engineer for engineers

An engineer for engineers Melissa Pepper, Matt Rebro 25:28. Meet Sarah Garthaus, Director of Virtual Design at IMEG Corp. On this episode of A Real Piece of Work Matt and Melissa talk to Sarah about the winding path she took to find her dream job in engineering, and how it’s okay to shift career paths and take risks to find the job you really want. Sarah also shares tips to help students who are interested in a manufacturing design career get started. The Junior Achievement student question is provided by Rebekah VanHoe from Alleman Catholic High School.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Camp Invention recharges summer STEM fun

In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Watertown Unified School District hosted the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention® program for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp was held July 19-23 at Lincoln Elementary School. The weeklong summer adventure provided opportunities for open-ended exploration of science, technology, engineering...
Sparta, WInews8000.com

STEM Camp helps students learn about engineering and recycling

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Students in Monroe County are learning STEM skills during a week-long camp. Friday was the last day of STEM Camp at Meadowview Middle School in Sparta. 125 students took part in the camp and worked on projects focused on engineering and recycling. “It’s not just a...
Beaumont, TXlamar.edu

LU College of Engineering to Host Freshmen Engineering Bootcamp

The College of Engineering will welcome freshmen onto campus one week before the fall semester for Freshmen Engineering Bootcamp. Formerly known as Math SMART Camp, the camp is open to all first-year engineering students. The primary goal of FEBC is to build a community between students, faculty, and staff to...
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

A Miracle Field morning caps a month-long Summer Fun Camp

Hits and runs and lots of fun filled the Miracle Field in Northeast Park as more than two dozen Summer Fun Camp-goers played Friday on one of Carroll’s newest public amenities, capping four weeks of learning and friendship in a program that brings together children with disabilities and their typical peers.
Lexington, MAWicked Local

Local camp brings the fun despite pandemic and persistent rain

The ongoing pandemic and one of the wettest Julys on record in Massachusetts hasn’t stopped or slowed down Lexington from providing kids and families with much needed and wanted summer fun. Lexington Recreation and Community Programs held an abbreviated four-week, half-day camp in 2020. This summer, it has continued in...
Rock Hill, SCUS News and World Report

Kids at SC School Summer Camp Learn That Robotics Can Be Fun

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hunched over a desk, squinting as he shoves some multi-colored wires into a breadboard, Nestor Rios shyly explains his invention. Well, it’s less of an invention, and more of a solution, Rios says. The 12-year-old who lives in Rock Hill has spent the last two...
El Reno, OKEl Reno Tribune

Fun in the water

After being closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the El Reno municipal swimming pool inside Legion Park has been a popular afternoon playground for young and old. El Reno Public Schools…

Comments / 0

Community Policy