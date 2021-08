OAKLAND (CBS SF) – With his 31st birthday just days away, Oakland Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson could have been given up on his dream to play major league baseball after languishing in for nine years in the minors. Instead, his patience was finally rewarded as Wilson made his major league debut in the A’s 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum Tuesday. Jacob Wilson #11 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates at first base after get his first career base hit against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the six inning at RingCentral Coliseum on July 20, 2021...