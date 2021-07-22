Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Supreme court reverses a decision on the state’s Medicaid expansion case. The state’s supreme court unanimously agreed Thursday that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand. They ruled that the 2020 ballot measure approving the expansion of the government-operated health care plan did not violate the Missouri Constitution. They say it “does not appropriate money and does not remove the General Assembly’s discretion in appropriating money to MO HealthNet.”