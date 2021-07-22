Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

koamnewsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Supreme court reverses a decision on the state’s Medicaid expansion case. The state’s supreme court unanimously agreed Thursday that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand. They ruled that the 2020 ballot measure approving the expansion of the government-operated health care plan did not violate the Missouri Constitution. They say it “does not appropriate money and does not remove the General Assembly’s discretion in appropriating money to MO HealthNet.”

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sauer
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#U S Supreme Court#Constitutional Amendment#The General Assembly#Gop#Legislature#The Supreme Court#The Circuit Court#State#Missourians#Healthcare#Cole County Circuit Court#Koam News Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Posted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy