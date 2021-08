Great rides, good food and entertainment, clean. Though since this is the Lounge, and we have our share of snobbish “hoity toities” around here, if “rednecks” scare you, you should probably stay away. ;-) As far as hotels, is what it is. Supply/demand. This time of year it’s packed (though there aren’t many times if the year it isn’t). The Dreammore hotel that’s part of the park is great and offers some good perks that makes price more worth it (free Fastpasses and transportation to park with separate entrance so you don’t have to worry about parking). Though I did hear they had some issues (service wise) last year during the pandemic, so not sure if they’ve fixed those.