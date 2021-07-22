Cancel
Mariposa, CA

Music on the Green Presents Scott Patrick Little and The Soul Galaxy

By SNO Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIPOSA — Local musician Scott Patrick Little is set to perform for Music on the Green on Friday, July 23. No stranger to the Art Park stage, or many a stage throughout California’s central valley and foothills, Scott is a very active and hardworking performer. Scott creates a fat sound for his solo act by playing a bass drum simultaneously along with his guitar and using effects such chorus on his vocals. The audience will be singing along as he smoothly executes his renditions of hit songs spanning genres and generations.

