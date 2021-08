“Advocating for your child is one of the many roles you take on when you become a parent. When you have a child that is medically fragile or was born with health issues, birth defects or special needs that role intensifies. Getting the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act passed is our way of advocating for our children but we need your help,” said Katie Hopley, a local mother who has been hands-on in pushing ELSA into legislation for the past several years.