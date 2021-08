ETH (Ethereum) is the decentralized blockchain network that hosts Ether. Ether is the cryptocurrency that acts as a ledger for other decentralized apps available on the network. Since it launched in 2015, Etherhurriedly started competing with Bitcoin as one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the crypto market. This piece would talk about the technical analysis of Ethereum, itspresence technically, and forecasts on how it could be in the nearest future. You could learn how to trade Ethereum more consistently from articles like these.