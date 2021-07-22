Cancel
Bellevue, WA

Protect the legacy of our urban parks, a classic public good

By Lee Springgate
Seattle Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, when did we reach that tipping point where it’s accepted public policy to convert urban park land to other purposes? Whether it’s homeless encampments, parking garages, rapid transit, roadways, cell towers, utility stations or similarly incompatible uses, our park systems are being too easily compromised. Who is looking after our precious park heritage? How did it become so easy for elected officials to cavalierly disregard the vital role urban park systems play in our communities?

www.seattletimes.com

