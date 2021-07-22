Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Police Release New Photos Of Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hwy 169 Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYOQh_0b53TpPs00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police have released new photographs of the vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal Highway 169 shooting of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton .

Authorities have yet to apprehend a suspect; they are still asking for the public’s help in locating it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uo0e_0b53TpPs00

Highway 169 Shooting Suspect Vehicle (Credit: Plymouth Police Department)

Police say they believe the vehicle to be a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. They also attached a stock photo of the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3dmu_0b53TpPs00

Not actual suspect vehicle (Credit: Plymouth Police Department)

Boughton, 56, was killed in an apparent road rage incident on July 6 while driving home with his son after coaching a baseball game. Plymouth Police say there was an altercation between him and the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban around 10 p.m. when they were driving south on the highway. Then, the other driver opened fire on Boughton.

Boughton lost control of his car and crashed into some cars in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the suspect came from Arden Hills and was traveling west on Interstate 694 before going south on Highway 169. The fatal shooting happened near County Road 9.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

