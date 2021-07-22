Cancel
POTUS

US sanctions Cuban defense minister, special forces unit over protest crackdown

Knowhere News
 12 days ago

U.S. President Joe Biden and the Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against a Cuban official and a Cuban Interior Ministry special forces unit following a crackdown on protesters earlier this month.

“The Cuban people have the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as all people,” Biden said announcing the new sanctions. “The United States stands with the brave Cubans who have taken to the streets to oppose 62 years of repression under a communist regime.”

Demonstrations against a lagging economy strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, food shortages and the communist regime began the morning of July 11 and quickly spread across the island nation, including its capital of Havana.

The new sanctions target Alvaro Lopez Miera, Cuba’s defense minister, who orchestrated a crackdown on the protesters and the Brigada Especial Nacional Del Ministerio Del Interior (SNB), an Interior Department special forces unit also known as the Black Berets, who were sent “to suppress and attack protesters,” according to a U.S. Treasury Department press release.

Although the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Cuba, no previous U.S. administration has declared that it will hold individual Cuban officials accountable by invoking the Magnitsky Act, which permits the president to sanction foreign individuals found to have engaged in corrupt activities or violated human rights.

“This is huge,” said Miami political operative Sasha Tirador, according to a Politico report.

The U.S. has already imposed an economic embargo on Cuba prohibiting “U.S. persons (and entities owned or controlled by U.S. persons) from engaging in transactions and providing services that may sustain the Cuban regime.”

White House

Sanctions ‘just the beginning’

  • “This is just the beginning–the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people,” Biden said.

Skeptic

New sanctions largely symbolic

  • “Unclear what practical impact targeted sanctions can have on officials whose entire country already faces comprehensive sanctions (the embargo) that outweigh/supersede any targeted sanctions in scale,” tweeted Michael J. Bustamante, an assistant professor at Florida International University and author of “Cuban Memory Wars.”


