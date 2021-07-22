Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Gabrielle Union-Wade said listening more than she spoke helped her become a better parent

By Canela López
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffRVg_0b53Snib00
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Don't Skip/Vaccinate Your Family

  • Gabrielle Union-Wade spoke to Insider about how remote learning affected her relationship with her kids.
  • She said she got to know her kids more than ever before during the pandemic.
  • "[The pandemic meant] actually getting to know our kids in a way that their friends and teachers know them," Union-Wade said.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Gabrielle Union-Wade told Insider the pandemic brought her and her family closer together.

While promoting the "Don't Skip" campaign with Vaccinate Your Family, Union-Wade said she and her husband Dwyane Wade had to adjust to having the kids at home all the time during lockdown because of remote learning. The actress said that time at home with two of their children, Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 2, made her get to know each of them on a deeper level.

Union-Wade said they learned the kinds of books their kids read, the subjects they enjoy in school, and what types of media they like to consume.

"Just being home with them and actually getting to know our kids in a way that their friends and teachers know them, we just learned a lot more about them," Union-Wade said.

Her stepdaughter, Zaya, just entered high school, so Union-Wade spent time catching up on her interests and asking her in-depth questions about her life:

"'What about this author really speaks to you?' 'why did it take you so long to get through that?' or just asking questions like their friends would ask because we became also their friends, their social life," Union-Wade said.

The actress said practicing her listening skills during the pandemic "humbled" her and taught her a valuable lesson in parenting.

"I listened a lot more than I spoke, that helped me become a better parent," Union-Wade told Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaavia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Can’t Deal With Gabrielle Union’s New PDA Instagrams With Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are making hearts melt across the internet thanks to their recent Instagrams. Earlier this week, the 48-year-old Bring It On actress posted the world's cutest snapshots of herself with her hubby on Instagram. In the pictures, Gabrielle is all smiles sitting on steps with the 39-year-old former NBA star as they watch their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, who is off camera, "be fearless and live her best life." What's more, Gabrielle set her location for the pictures as "Pure Joy."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Snuggle Up for Romantic Fourth of July Getaway

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent their holiday weekend on the sweetest getaway with their favorite people -- each other!. The couple escaped to the Hamptons with their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and some friends for the Fourth of July weekend, sharing some adorable moments from their trip on Instagram. In one post, Union and Wade posed barefoot together on a beach, showing some sweet PDA for the camera. The actress captioned the post with a fireworks emoji and two black hearts. In another post, a short video clip showed the two posing with Kaavia for a family photo, which Union captioned, "Family Time North Fork Edition."
Behind Viral Videosromper.com

Gabrielle Union Shared The Best Video Of Kaavia Belting Out "Let It Go"

No one could ever accuse Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James of being unoriginal. The hilarious 2-year-old has a massive following on social media for all of her reactions to everyday life, and her title of “Shady Baby” is well earned. Even when she is singing her little heart out. In a new video shared on Union’s TikTok, it’s clear that Kaavia’s version of “Let It Go” in the car deserves either a Grammy or an Oscar. Because she sounds pretty terrific but it’s the expression on her face that really nails it.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Big Chop on Instagram

The actress shared her new short hairstyle in an Instagram post, where she also opened up about her big chop experience. The photos show Union beaming as she shows off her newly short natural curls. Union wears a ruched black dress with white polka dots in the photos, accessorized with gold hoops and chain necklaces, a cat eye, and a vibrant red lip.
Hair CareCorydon Times-Republican

Gabrielle Union challenging tradition with haircut

Gabrielle Union challenging tradition with haircut. Gabrielle Union wanted to challenge tradition with her decision to get her pixie haircut, as women in movies usually cut their hair "when all is lost" rather than when "things are gravy".
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gabrielle Union’s Hair Makeover: Star Chops Off Her Hair & Rocks Sexy Teeny Afro – Before & After Pics

Gabrielle Union debuted a fresh new ‘do — and it just might embolden you to get a summer chop! See the actress’ hair transformation. Allow Gabrielle Union to make the case for a summer chop. The actress, 48, debuted a fresh new haircut on Instagram on Friday, July 23, opting for a short afro and championing the act of cutting one’s hair even when things are “gravy” — and it just might inspire your next trip to the salon.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Gabrielle Union wraps movie in N.J. See epic surprise from Dwayne Wade.

When Gabrielle Union wrapped her latest film in New Jersey, a simple boxed gift wouldn’t do. Union’s husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade, had a bigger vision in mind. The actor, who has been filming Netflix movie “The Perfect Find” locally in Newark and Jersey City as well as Harlem this summer, was surprised with a series of performances at a wrap celebration for the film.
NBAPopSugar

Dwyane Wade Shows Just How Dedicated He Is to Gabrielle Union in Series of Vacation Snaps

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are currently enjoying a relaxing vacation to Long Island's North Fork in New York, and we couldn't be more envious. From family time with 2-year-old daughter Kaavia to dinner with friends, the couple has made sure to document their entire trip on Instagram. Joining the duo for vacation is Gabrielle's best friend, Deirdre Maloney, and her family, allowing for some excellent "shady baby" content from Kaavia.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Gabrielle Union Just Chopped Off All Her Hair & We Love It

We all know that satisfying feeling of a transformation. At one point or another, everyone gets struck with the urge to completely revamp their wardrobe or dye their hair blue just to have some sense of restoration and revitalization in their life. Well, Gabrielle Union can certainly relate to that...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Black Enterprise

Exclusive: Gabrielle Union-Wade Tackles Fun-Spirited Public Health Campaign Called ‘Don’t Skip’

Even if the pandemic caused delayed doctors’ appointments, summertime offers an ideal opportunity to catch up on them, while also staying protected against diseases which are vaccine-preventable. Actress, author and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union-Wade has been sending this message to parents, through a fun-spirited public health campaign called “Don’t Skip.” Scheduling...
Beauty & FashionAllure

Gabrielle Union Got Chunky, Waist-Length Box Braids Right After Her Big Chop

Gabrielle Union is many things: an amazing actress, '90s icon, an entrepreneur, a mother to one of the cutest celebrity babies, and a great source of hair inspiration. With a quick scroll through her Instagram, you can see all the stunning hairstyles she's worn — including fishtail-braided pigtails and a retro high ponytail with flipped ends — that constantly keep us on our toes. On July 24, she revealed a new super-cute, curly pixie cut that took our breaths away. Now, the actress is switching styles on us once again with jumbo box braids that cascade toward her waist.
Family RelationshipsAOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian: How I'm Talking to My Daughter True, 3, About Race

Committing to conversations. Khloé Kardashian described her plans to talk to daughter True about race on Monday, July 19. “I have to educate her as best as I can [while] still educating myself at the same time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Leomi Anderson during a “Role Model” podcast episode. “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of color.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy