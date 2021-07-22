Tinashe's New Album Is Dropping in a Matter of Weeks — Get All the Details!
Tinashe has more new music on the way! After dropping her sexy new single, "Bouncin'," complete with an even sexier music video earlier this month, the 28-year-old singer announced on Thursday that her fifth studio album will be released in a matter of weeks. Along with the release date, Tinashe also debuted some gorgeous artwork and a few teasers of what's to come. As we wait for more details, keep reading to see everything we know about Tinashe's upcoming album so far.www.popsugar.com
