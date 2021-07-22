Tinashe's New Album Is Dropping in a Matter of Weeks — Get All the Details!

Soulja Boy is just days away from the release of his upcoming album, DRACO. The album has been in the works for quite some time and Draco's been keeping the streets fed with new music in the past few months. In fact, it feels like every week, he's unleashing a new banger to build the anticipation. We've received massive bangers like "She Make It Clap" and its remix with French Montana, as well as the meme-worthy "Rick N Morty" freestyle which now includes appearances from both Tory Lanez and Rich The Kid.