Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tinashe's New Album Is Dropping in a Matter of Weeks — Get All the Details!

By Monica Sisavat
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tinashe has more new music on the way! After dropping her sexy new single, "Bouncin'," complete with an even sexier music video earlier this month, the 28-year-old singer announced on Thursday that her fifth studio album will be released in a matter of weeks. Along with the release date, Tinashe also debuted some gorgeous artwork and a few teasers of what's to come. As we wait for more details, keep reading to see everything we know about Tinashe's upcoming album so far.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Kaash Paige
Person
Jeremih
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Studio Album#Omen#Dropping In#Bouncin#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello announces new album and drops new music video

Two years after the release of her last record, ‘Romance,’ Camila Cabello is back with new music. She excitedly made the announcement on one of her Instagram stories while also dropping the music video for the new song ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. In her Instagram story, she uploaded a selfie making...
EntertainmentElite Daily

Get Hype, MOAs! TXT Is Dropping A New Album That Sounds Absolutely Epic

TXT is getting ready to make another comeback this summer. Just two months after they dropped their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, on May 31, Big Hit announced the group will return with a repackaged version of their record featuring brand-new songs. Since it will be here in no time, here are all the details surrounding TXT's Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape you should know.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tinashe Announces New Album "333" Release Date

Tinashe has been releasing a lot of new music this year, most recently dropping her latest single "Bouncin." As she continues to maintain her stay as one of music's strongest female voices, the 28-year-old superstar has announced her upcoming studio album, titled 333. Born on February 6, 1993, Tinashe's life...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Tinashe – ‘I Can See the Future’

Tinashe may be enjoying critical acclaim aplenty for her latest singles ‘Pasadena’ and ‘Bouncin,’ but that doesn’t mean the stageblazer is resting on her laurels. Just days after unveiling the cover art and release date of her new album, ‘333,’ she has pulled another number from the project for your listening pleasure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Is Kanye West Releasing a New Album This Week?

Kanye West once rapped on Lloyd Banks' 2010 track "Start It Up," "They say good things come to those that wait/So I'ma be at least about an hour late." How about a full year? Twelve months after tweeting that he was dropping his 10th studio album, Donda, on July 24, 2020, it now looks like ’Ye's new album could be released this month.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Sean Diddy Combs Is Dropping A New Album In September

Sean Diddy Combs, or Love, is still taking his can’t stop won’t stop mantra to heart. The Hip-Hop mogul revealed that he is dropping a new album in September. On Wednesday (July 21), Diddy hit Instagram to reveal the new project is called Off The Grid Vol. 1, and it will be available on September 24.
Musicthebrag.com

Skepta goes ‘All In’ with the details for his new EP dropping this Friday

Skepta is coming back after a long absence, officially confirming that his new EP, titled All In, is set to drop at the end of this week. We last got a Skepta record back in 2019 with Ignorance Is Bliss, which followed 2016’s blockbuster album Konnichiwa. More recently, he featured on the Fast and Furious 9 single ‘Lane Switcha’ alongside A$AP Rocky and Pop Smoke, as well as collaborating with slowthai on ‘Cancelled’.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Møl Drop New Single/Video, “Photophobic,” Announce New Album, Diorama

Danish blackgaze outfit Møl are set to return with their second studio album, Diorama, following up their breakthrough 2018 release, Jord. The band has unveiled the album’s first single and video, “Photophobic,” along with the album announcement. Vocalist Kim Song Sternkopf explains:. “‘Photophobic’ is centered around denial and self-deception. Fear...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Drops "BLATT" Ahead Of New Album

Soulja Boy is just days away from the release of his upcoming album, DRACO. The album has been in the works for quite some time and Draco's been keeping the streets fed with new music in the past few months. In fact, it feels like every week, he's unleashing a new banger to build the anticipation. We've received massive bangers like "She Make It Clap" and its remix with French Montana, as well as the meme-worthy "Rick N Morty" freestyle which now includes appearances from both Tory Lanez and Rich The Kid.
Musickiss951.com

Iggy Azalea Quitting Music After Upcoming Album Drops Next Month

Aussie’s Iggy Azalea announced on Twitter yesterday (July 15) that she’s taking a few years off of music to “focus on other creative projects” and things she’s “passionate and inspired by.”. Folks on Twitter had a surprising amount of positive reactions to Iggy’s decision after her announcement of new album...
MusicThe FADER

Porches share “Okay,” detail new album All Day Gentle Hold !

A new album from Aaron Maine’s indie-pop project Porches is on the way. All Day Gentle Hold ! is out October 8 via Domino, and serves as the follow-up to 2020's Ricky Music. The tracklist will contain the lovely "I Miss That," released last year, and today's album announcement comes with a brand new song called "Okay." Like "I Miss That," "Okay" shines with the gloss of '90s adult contemporary radio, but there's something delightfully bent about its particular luster. Hear the track in the music video above as you watch Maine cavort in different costumes.
MusicDJBooth

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week

EST Gee — Bigger Than Life Or Death. For Audiomack’s latest #UpNow artist, it’s Bigger Than Life Or Death. EST Gee has honed his brand of bruising but agile trap over the last couple of years, culminating in his 2020 breakout tape I Still Don’t Feel Nun and a signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. His fifth full-length arrives after a year in which the Louisville rapper has bodied a run of guest verses and primed himself as one of the South’s most promising voices. Featuring Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Pooh Shiesty, 42 Dugg, and Rylo Rodriguez, Bigger Than Life Or Death is another step forward for EST Gee.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Yung Bleu, Childish Gambino & Tinashe Hold Down This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

It's been a long time coming and finally, we received Yung Bleu's official debut album, Moon Boy. The album has received praise from many of Bleu's industry peers and his loyal following who have been keeping the album on rotation. Moon Boy has plenty of collaborations, from Drake and Chris Brown to John Legend, but it's "Tired Of You" ft. H.E.R. that many agree is one of the best cuts off of the album. It was only right that we included it on this week's R&B Season playlist.
EntertainmentBBC

Dave's new album has biggest opening week of 2021

UK rapper Dave has notched up another number one album with We're All Alone In This Together, achieving 74,000 sales with his latest release. That makes it the biggest album launch of 2021 so far, beating Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which sold 51,000 copies in its first week. Dave's previous album...
Musicmyk104.com

Tink’s new album, ‘Heat of the Moment,’ drops Friday

Rapper and singer Tink made her return in 2021 with her Yung Bleu-assisted single, “Selfish.” Now, the Chicago native is ready to drop her new album, Heat of the Moment. The new project will features appearances from Jeremih, Kodak Black and Nigerian superstar Davido. Hitmaka, who produced Eric Bellinger’s 1-800-EAZY, will serve as executive producer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy