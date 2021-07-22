Cancel
White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes ends quickest retirement of all-time

By Braulio Perez
After announcing his retirement on Wednesday night, Yermin Mercedes is in uniform for his team’s Triple-A showdown on Thursday. Just what in the heck is going on in with Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes? It’s been an up and down year for the rookie backstop, as he was demoted earlier this month after a hot start with the club. Mercedes, with Triple-A Durham, announced on Wednesday night that he was retiring.

