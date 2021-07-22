How to watch every single event at the Tokyo Olympics
SALT LAKE CITY — The opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place on Friday, and there are a variety of ways you can watch all the action. The Olympics will be broadcast on NBC and KSL TV. In fact, you can watch the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics live on KSL 5 starting at 5 a.m., followed by the Days of ’47 Pioneer Day Parade. If 5 a.m. seems too early, tune back in for the opening ceremony re-broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.kslnewsradio.com
