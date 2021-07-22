Officials warn not to swim at Olcott Beach after water sampling
OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health is warning residents not to swim in the water at Olcott Beach. The department issued a beach advisory after surveillance samples taken on Wednesday revealed the water at Olcott Beach had “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.” The health department says they’ll continue to monitor the water quality at Olcott and let the public know conditions have returned to a safe level.www.wivb.com
