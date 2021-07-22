Over $700M in COVID relief funds available to IL cities

Illinois communities that haven't yet received funding from the American Rescue Plan will be to access a share of $742 million in federal COVID-19 relief.

In a press release on Thursday, July 22, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the ARP fund distribution, saying that the program's first payments are expected to ship in August.

In this newest wave of federal COVID-19 relief, Illinois communities with fewer than 50,000 residents that have not yet received ARP aid will be able to apply for their share of the $742 million grant, which can be used to expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has taken action to quickly and equitably address the needs facing our local communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m thrilled that thanks to the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress, the American Rescue Plan Act is providing residents and small businesses in Illinois with critical funding so communities can start to heal. I encourage every eligible community to apply for this available funding as we continue to build a strong recovery for all of our families.”