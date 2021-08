Sponsored - This month is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. For this reason, TICC wanted to highlight the importance of trauma-informed counseling for racially diverse groups of people who have experienced trauma. The benefits of trauma-informed care for individuals who are or have experienced trauma can be significant. Trauma-informed care was designed to improve clinical practice and service delivery to individuals in need. Contemporary research suggests the ways in which trauma can be conceptualized and how individuals respond to clinical treatments for their mental health are heavily influenced by cultural factors. Therefore, culturally responsive clinical approaches to treating trauma is of significant importance. An exploration of the complex terrain of cultures and social backgrounds can promote healing and growth when treating racially diverse groups who are or have experienced trauma. By employing culturally responsive trauma-informed treatment when working with racially diverse groups, mental health providers can help address personalized experiences of trauma more fully and adequately.